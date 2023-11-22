MW3 double XP (and everything else) event coming today, Season 1 date set

Modern Warfare 3's first-ever double everything event is upon us. Starting later today, the game will kick off a double XP, double weapon XP, and double battle pass XP event across all platforms.

This is Sledgehammer Games' way of celebrating the successful launch of the game, which seemingly set new "engagement records" for the Modern Warfare series.

The event goes live today, November 22 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm UK - which is the usual daily reset time. It will continue to be available all the way until Monday, November 27, giving everyone enough time to rank up pretty much anything they want.

As always, double everything events are automatically activated for everyone, meaning you'll earn twice as much character XP, weapon XP, and progress twice as fast in the battle pass.

You'll need the time, too, because Sledgehammer Games also announced that Season 1 will kick off December 6, a little over a week after the double everything event ends. You can look forward to the return of Gun Game as well, just to break off the challenge of normal multiplayer with something a little less competitive.

In case you missed it, Season 1 will introduce three new original maps to core multiplayer, bring back Gunfight, add new content to Zombies, and kick off a new chapter in Warzone with a new map.