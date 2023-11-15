In Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode, you’ll be tasked with various objectives while completing the modes’ story missions. One such mission, Road Rage, which appears during Act 1: Welcome to Operation Deadbolt, will ask that you repair a tire on your vehicle.

This mission has you mowing down zombies with a vehicle, so it makes sense that your tires may be susceptible to some damage. With that in mind, here’s exactly how to repair a tire in MW3 Zombies.

How to repair a tire in MW3 Zombies

During Act 1 of MW3 Zombies’ story missions, you’ll have to complete the Road Rage mission. This will task you with killing 30 zombies by running them over with a vehicle, and repairing a vehicle tire in the process.

First things first, you want to find a vehicle, and these are marked on your map by a small car icon. Then, by all means jump in and begin mowing down zombies, but be careful to not write off the vehicle.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

Whenever your tire finally bursts, you want to pull over and park somewhere safe. The last thing we want is zombies gnawing at us while trying to repair a tire.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

Once in a safe spot, exit the vehicle and locate the popped tire. Approach it, and a prompt to repair the tire will appear; press the prompt to repair it, and you’ll be able to get back on the road.

Alternatively, you can find a vehicle and pop the tire yourself by shooting it. Then, the prompt to repair it will appear and you can complete one of the Road Rage quest objectives with ease.

Repairing a tire really is as simple as that. No repair kits or fancy materials needed; just hop out your vehicle and interact with it. Then, you can go back to mowing down zombies with it, and you'll need to mow down 30 of them to complete the Road Rage mission!

