MW3 Zombies Interceptor: Where to find the Mercenary Convoy

Finding and destroying a Mercenary Convoy isn't too bad if you know what to look out for.

Image credit: Activision
As you dive into Modern Warfare 3's Zombies mode and go about slaying the undead, there’s a dozen story missions for you to complete while you’re at it. One such mission - Interceptor - which appears during Act 1: Welcome to Operation Deadbolt, will request that you find and destroy a Mercenary Convoy.

The Convoy will also be holding a Stronghold Keycard that we need to get a hold of once we clear them out finally. Without further ado, here’s where to find the Mercenary Convoy in MW3 Zombies’ Interceptor mission.

During Act 1 of MW3's Zombies story missions, you'll have to complete the Interceptor mission, which tasks you with finding and destroying a mercenary convoy.

Mercenary convoys are random spawns during a match, but they’re easy to track down on your map if you know what to look for.

With your map open, you now want to look for three red Armored Trucks; they can be parked, or moving, but when you find one, ping it and track it down.

The player pings a Mercenary Convoy on the map in MW3 Zombies
Keep an eye out for three red Armored Trucks. | Image credit: Activision/VG247

Additionally, if you happen to be close to one while going about other mission objectives or killing zombies, you’ll receive a radio message stating that there is a nearby convoy.

How to complete the Interceptor mission in MW3 Zombies

Once you’ve managed to track a mercenary convoy down successfully, you’ll need to destroy it. This means killing everyone that is a part of the convoy, so prepare for a large fight where you’re going to be outnumbered. Using explosives will help clear the convoy quickly, too.

Once all the mercenaries are dead, your objective to destroy the mercenary convoy will be complete. To complete the Interceptor mission, you’ll then need to loot the mercenaries' bodies for the Stronghold Keycard, which they’ll have dropped.

You can also acquire the Mercenary Stronghold Keycard by purchasing it from a Buy Station in the high-threat zone. It'll also only set you back 2,000 Essence, and you can grab a large rucksack or self-revive while you're at it.

With that acquired, voila. Mission completed. Now, it's probably time to exfil...

For more on MW3 Zombies, take a look at how to get your hands on plenty of Cryo Freeze Ammo, and how to craft schematics, which can help you during a match.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2023)

