Modern Warfare 3 Zombies pits you and your team against hordes of the undead as you try to complete contracts, earn Essence, and power up your arsenal so that you can do it all again for better loot. And if you’re doing just that, you’ll want a Large Rucksack to stowaway all your hard-earned gear in.

A Large Rucksack isn’t easy to come by in MW3 Zombies though, but it’s worth seeking one out for the additional inventory slots it can provide. So, here’s how to get a Large Rucksack in MW3 Zombies.

How to get a Large Rucksack in MW3 Zombies

To get a Large Rucksack in MW3 Zombies, you’ll need to loot it during a match and exfil with it.

A Large Rucksack, when taken into a match with you, will then allow you to stow away more loot that you find and leave a match with even more gear. That said, getting your hands on one to begin with is mainly a matter of luck given its rarity, but it seems that you can find them just about anywhere.

You can find Large Rucksacks in Loot Caches, but they're a rare find. | Image credit: Activision/VG247

There are a few places where you can actively look out for a Large Rucksack, and the first is Caches. Across Urzikstan, there’ll be Loot Caches and Aether Caches. Loot ones can be found inside buildings across the map, and Aether Caches are typically found within Infested Buildings.

Medium Rucksacks can be used in the interim, and I happened to find one in an infested building. | Image credit: Activision/VG247

I actually had some luck finding a Large Rucksack in a locker randomly (in the medium-threat zone) during one of my matches (and died before exfil, RIP), so it’s worth looking in lockers you find, too. In other instances, I was also able to find plenty of Medium Rucksack’s in low-threat zone Reward Rifts and Loot Caches, so these are worth looking out for using in the interim, too.

Alternatively, Large Rucksack’s can also occasionally be a reward from Reward Rifts, which appear when completing contracts during a match. Rewards are randomised, however, and someone might nab the Large Rucksack before you do, so this isn’t the most reliable way of trying to find one.

Image credit: Activision/VG247

Last, but not least, players who manage to tough it out in Urzikstan can actually purchase a Large Rucksack from a Buy Station in the high-threat zone. It'll cost you a lot of Essence - 10,000 to be exact -, but if you manage to make it that far, it’s worth picking one up and heading to exfil as soon as you can.

