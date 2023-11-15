MW3 Zombies Schematics crafting guide

Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode will see you mowing down hordes of the undead with your arsenal of weapons and other gear, but some gear you’ll come across can actually be crafted, and that’s what those schematics you’ll be occasionally picking up are for.

If you truly want to blow the undead away and complete as many objectives as possible before exfil, then crafting schematics and bringing them along with you will help massively. Here’s our guide to crafting, and how to craft schematics in MW3 Zombies.

MW3 crafting guide: How to craft schematics

If you’ve already extracted with some schematics intact, then you’ll likely want to go about crafting them for your next MW3 Zombies match.

To do so, you’ll want to prepare for a match and open up your loadout. From there, open your rucksack, and you’ll see the Schematic Crafting menu.

Before going into a match, open your Rucksack to access the Schematics Crafting menu. | Image credit: Activision/VG247

Open up this menu and you’ll then be able to pick a schematic to craft, provided you’ve collected it. You’ll also be able to see all the other available schematics that you may not have found yet.

On top of that, think carefully about what your next objective is when bringing crafted schematics into a match with you. While crafting schematics doesn’t require any resources, each item does have a cooldown before you can craft it again.

For example, if you craft Cryo Freeze Ammo from a schematic, you’ll need to wait a couple of hours before you’re able to craft it again. The wait is significantly longer for items such as Wonder Weapons, though.

How to get schematics in MW3 Zombies

If you’re wanting to craft schematics in MW3, you’ll first need some schematics to craft. You can acquire them by looting and completing contracts.

When completing contracts in MW3, you’ll be given a Reward Rift to take loot from, and these can occasionally include schematics. On top of that, schematics can sometimes be found in Aether Caches or Loot Caches.

A surefire way to find Aether Caches is in Infested Strongholds around the map, and you can easily open up a couple if you’ve a good squad alongside you.

Infested Strongholds, where you can find Aether Caches, are marked on the map. | Image credit: Activision/VG247

Either way, schematic drops from caches and rifts are low, and if you’re specifically wanting a Wonder Weapon schematic, you’re going to need to venture into higher threat zones for it…

Once you have a schematic, the best thing to do is find an exfil point and escape with it as soon as you can. That way, the schematic is yours to keep, and you’ll have a useful cola, mod, or even a weapon to craft for future matches.

For more on MW3, take a look at what we think the best guns are so that you’re well-equipped for the next match, and check out our multiplayer tips for elder millennials.