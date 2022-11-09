How many Greggs vegan sausage rolls does it cost to complete God of War Ragnarok on PS5?

Those living in the UK right now are going through a cost of living crisis. It affects every person’s life, as countless people (yes, including some of the staff at this website) have started taking energy use seriously as the price of power shoots upwards.

Eurogamer have released a breakdown of the energy usage of current generation consoles today alongside Digital Foundry, and it’s pretty good; you should read it! However, perhaps you’re struggling to take the figures with the appropriate level of seriousness. As a very serious website, we’ve crunched the numbers and determined that it costs roughly 2.5 Greggs vegan sausage rolls to complete God of War Ragnarok on the PS5.

According to our resident guides editor James, it takes roughly 40 hours to complete God of War Ragnarok. With Eurogamer and Digital Foundry determining that it costs 7.54 pence to play an hour of Cyberpunk 2077, the closest comparison game to Sony Santa Monica’s newest adventure title, it’ll cost you close to £3.04 to finish it.

Those with a good head on their shoulders will know that you can’t buy half a vegan sausage roll, meaning in these trying times you’ll only be able to walk away with only two rolls. However, a quick trip to Iceland could net you a four pack of Greggs vegan sausage rolls for £3 if you're feeling frivolous. Iceland… A perfect metaphor for the snowy Midgard of God of War Ragnarok and the chilling actions of the Tory party.

We’re also sad to report that the spare 64 pence UK citizens would have isn’t even enough for a can of coke at Greggs, nor even a bottle of water. It looks like for now, we have no choice but to walk out with a full, but dry, mouth.

On a serious note, the Eurogamer report does shine a light on a very real concern for many right now. We echo their recommendation to double check the rest modes on your PlayStation and Xbox consoles, and to make sure you’re not burning power unnecessarily. For you PC users out there, you may already be aware of the cost tied to running your machine, but if things are tight it may be worth limiting your usage on what is without a doubt the most power-hungry platform.

