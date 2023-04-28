How to unlock Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

During your adventures aboard the Astral Express in Honkai Star Rail you will meet dozens of characters that can join your party. But one of the most powerful characters available in the game is your very own Trailblazer.

When you first start playing, the Trailblazer will have a Combat Type of Physical - which we've rated pretty badly on our Honkai Star Rail Tier List. Later on though, your Trailblazer can change to the Combat Type Fire, making them one of HSR's most powerful characters. If you're wondering how to unlock the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail we've got a step-by-step guide below.

How to get the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail

To unlock the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail you'll need to complete The Return quest. This is part of the main story questline, and you'll come across it at around Trailblaze Level 24. Once you've completed it, you'll then have the ability to change the Trailblazer's Path from Physical to Fire.

Why is the Fire Trailblazer so good in Honkai Star Rail?

The Fire Trailblazer is a vastly superior character to the Physical version in Honkai Star Rail. This character works well as a support character and at dishing out damage, even to enemies that aren't weak to Fire. The character's Skill helps improve damage reduction, while its Talent stacks Magma Will when the MC is attacked. This increases basic damage dealt to a single enemy and adjacent ones.

The Fire Trailblazer's Ultimate is called War-Flaming Lance. This attacks all enemies, dealing damage equal to 50 percent of the Trailblazer's attack plus 75 percent of the Trailblazer's defense. The next basic attack is also enhanced and doesn't need Magma Will.

If you're looking to switch to the Fire Trailblazer, however, you will need to know what materials are required to level up!

Fire Trailblazer Ascension Materials in Honkai Star Rail

Thief's Instinct - Defeat Reavers in the Storage Zone or Supply Zone, complete the Simulated Universe, use the Omni-Synthesiser, or purchase at the Embers Exchange Store.

- Defeat Reavers in the Storage Zone or Supply Zone, complete the Simulated Universe, use the Omni-Synthesiser, or purchase at the Embers Exchange Store. Endurance of Bronze - Earnt from the Supply Zone Calyx, or purchased from the Embers Exchange Store.

- Earnt from the Supply Zone Calyx, or purchased from the Embers Exchange Store. Enigmatic Ectostella - Acquire as a reward from Trailblaze Missions and Level Up Rewards from Pom Pom.

- Acquire as a reward from Trailblaze Missions and Level Up Rewards from Pom Pom. Destroyer's Final Road - Acquired by beating enemies at Supply Zone: Echo of War.

For anyone that requires further help unlocking the Fire Trailblazer, watch the below video from YouTuber ZaFrostPet.

