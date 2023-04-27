If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to increase your Trailblaze Level in Honkai Star Rail

One of the most important levels for your game!

Pom Pom on the Astral Express in Honkai Star Rail
Honkai Star Rail | Hoyoverse
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

As you board the Astral Express and set sail among the stars in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll find yourself gathering EXP and levelling up like there’s no tomorrow. As the game progresses, however, accruing EXP for your Trailblaze Level slows down.

Catch the official release trailer for Honkai Star Rail here.

When you want to level up your party so that they’re fighting fit and can take on tougher enemies, you’ll want to penultimately raise your Trailblaze Level, before later tackling your Equilibrium level. Without further ado, here’s how to increase your Trailblaze Level and earn EXP fast in Honkai Star Rail.

What is Trailblaze Level in Honkai Star Rail

Not to be confused with your Equilibrium Level (your world level) or your OC’s level (the Trailblazer), your Trailblaze Level in Honkai Star Rail is your main level. It will determine how much you can level characters, and what quests you can go and do.

To check out your own Trailblaze Level, simply open your in-game Phone. Your Trailblaze Level is shown just underneath your profile picture. As you increase your Trailblaze Level, more of Honkai Star Rail’s world and various features will become available to you.

The main menu of Honkai Star Rail, showing where to find the Trailblaze Level
Here's where to check your Trailblazer Level.

Once your Trailblaze Level reaches certain thresholds, you’ll then be able to increase your Equilibrium Level, which is just as important to progressing through Honkai Star Rail.

How to increase your Trailblaze Level in Honkai Star Rail

To increase your Trailblaze Level in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll want to accrue as much Trailblaze EXP as possible.

Your Trailblaze Level (and your progress towards levelling up) will often appear on your screen after quest completion, and so forth, showing that you have earnt some EXP.

To earn more Trailblaze EXP, there are a few activities that you can focus on. First and foremost, quests and missions! Your main story quests, companion missions, side quests, and so forth will award you with great amounts of EXP. These take a short while to complete, but you’ll need to be completing them regardless in order to progress with Honkai Star Rail.

When you’re tired of questing, make sure to take part in any daily training you have available. This can consist of hopping into Herta’s Simulated Universe, tackling enemies in the Overworld, participating in Calyxes around the galaxy, and other tasks.

The daily training menu in Honkai Star Rail detailing tasks players can complete
Don't forget to complete your training each day!

Calyxes themselves can also award you with extra EXP, levelling up materials, and credits. However, you can only do so many Calyx waves daily, as you must spend Trailblaze Power to do them, and this replenishes daily. You can also use your friends support characters if you fancy giving them a reward while you grind.

The menu of available Calyxes in Honkai Star Rail
Be sure to spend your daily Trailblazer Power at Calyxes.

It’s also worth remembering that every time you level up your Trailblaze Level, Pom-Pom will have some rewards waiting for you back in the Astral Express Parlor Car. These include Special Passes for Warps, and sometimes, Pom-Pom will give you a gift just because he likes you. Don’t neglect him!

For more on Honkai Star Rail, make sure you aren’t missing out on any Star Rail codes, and check out our tier list of characters.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch