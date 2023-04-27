As you board the Astral Express and set sail among the stars in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll find yourself gathering EXP and levelling up like there’s no tomorrow. As the game progresses, however, accruing EXP for your Trailblaze Level slows down.

Catch the official release trailer for Honkai Star Rail here.

When you want to level up your party so that they’re fighting fit and can take on tougher enemies, you’ll want to penultimately raise your Trailblaze Level, before later tackling your Equilibrium level. Without further ado, here’s how to increase your Trailblaze Level and earn EXP fast in Honkai Star Rail.

What is Trailblaze Level in Honkai Star Rail

Not to be confused with your Equilibrium Level (your world level) or your OC’s level (the Trailblazer), your Trailblaze Level in Honkai Star Rail is your main level. It will determine how much you can level characters, and what quests you can go and do.

To check out your own Trailblaze Level, simply open your in-game Phone. Your Trailblaze Level is shown just underneath your profile picture. As you increase your Trailblaze Level, more of Honkai Star Rail’s world and various features will become available to you.

Here's where to check your Trailblazer Level.

Once your Trailblaze Level reaches certain thresholds, you’ll then be able to increase your Equilibrium Level, which is just as important to progressing through Honkai Star Rail.

How to increase your Trailblaze Level in Honkai Star Rail

To increase your Trailblaze Level in Honkai Star Rail, you’ll want to accrue as much Trailblaze EXP as possible.

Your Trailblaze Level (and your progress towards levelling up) will often appear on your screen after quest completion, and so forth, showing that you have earnt some EXP.

To earn more Trailblaze EXP, there are a few activities that you can focus on. First and foremost, quests and missions! Your main story quests, companion missions, side quests, and so forth will award you with great amounts of EXP. These take a short while to complete, but you’ll need to be completing them regardless in order to progress with Honkai Star Rail.

When you’re tired of questing, make sure to take part in any daily training you have available. This can consist of hopping into Herta’s Simulated Universe, tackling enemies in the Overworld, participating in Calyxes around the galaxy, and other tasks.

Don't forget to complete your training each day!

Calyxes themselves can also award you with extra EXP, levelling up materials, and credits. However, you can only do so many Calyx waves daily, as you must spend Trailblaze Power to do them, and this replenishes daily. You can also use your friends support characters if you fancy giving them a reward while you grind.

Be sure to spend your daily Trailblazer Power at Calyxes.

It’s also worth remembering that every time you level up your Trailblaze Level, Pom-Pom will have some rewards waiting for you back in the Astral Express Parlor Car. These include Special Passes for Warps, and sometimes, Pom-Pom will give you a gift just because he likes you. Don’t neglect him!

For more on Honkai Star Rail, make sure you aren’t missing out on any Star Rail codes, and check out our tier list of characters.