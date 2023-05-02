The best Honkai Star Rail Fire Trailblazer build, Relics, and Light Cone

So, you’ve finally fled Jarilo-IV in Honkai Star Rail, and have yourself a shiny Fire Trailblazer as a result. While we already detailed the best Physical Trailblazer build, what should you do when you change over to the Path of Preservation?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Catch the official release trailer for Honkai Star Rail here.

The Fire Trailblazer is undoubtedly better than the Physical Trailblazer, so much so that they’re an S-tier character on our Honkai Star Rail tier list, with their Physical component ranking at C-tier… So, without further ado, here’s the best build for the Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail, including Relics, Light Cones, and more.

What is the best Honkai Star Rail Fire Trailblazer build?

The Fire Trailblazer is on the Path of Preservation, which means that supporting and keeping their team alive is a priority. The Fire Trailblazer is capable of creating shields for their allies, while also taunting the enemy team.

As a result, we want to do what we can across the build to get the most out of the Fire Trailblazer’s shields, and we want them to be able to tank damage for the team. In addition, we can stack Magma Will whenever the enemy attacks the Fire Trailblazer; with four stacks, the Trailblazer’s basic single-attack can become a grand AoE attack causing devastating damage.

All in all, we want to increase the Fire Trailblazer’s defence stat wherever possible, especially given that the Fire Trailblazer’s ultimate attack scales with their defence stat.

Best Fire Trailblazer Light Cone

Moment of Victory is a five-star Light Cone that is great for the Fire Trailblazer. It’ll increase their defence and effect hit rate, while also increasing the chances that the Fire Trailblazer is attacked by enemies. Considering they’re a tank character, we want the enemies' attention on them. Whenever they’re attacked, this Light Cone will increase the Trailblazer’s defence even further, until the end of the turn.

Moment of Victory will keep the heat on your OC, while boosting their defence.

A four-star alternative Light Cone is Day One of My New Life, which also increases the Fire Trailblazer’s defence by 16%. On top of this, it’ll increase the damage resistance of all allies by 8%. This is another good one for boosting defence, and supporting allies, which is what the Fire Traiblazer is all about.

Another four-star Light Cone to pick is Landau’s Choice, which feels like a less-powerful version of Moment of Victory. This Light Cone will make the Fire Trailblazer more likely to be targeted by enemies, however, all damage taken is reduced by 16%.

Last, but not least, if you’re lacking four and five-star Light Cones, three-star Amber will get you by in the meantime. This Light Cone will increase the Fire Trailblazer’s defence by 16%, and whenever their HP is lower than 50%, their defence will increase by a further 16%. Superimposed, this percentage can increase up to 32%.

Best Fire Trailblazer Relics

There are a few sets of Relics you can pick from, but Knight of Purity Palace is a solid one.

Knight of Purity Palace will increase the Fire Trailblazer’s defence by 16% when worn as a two-piece set. With all four pieces equipped, the Trailblazer will also increase the max damage that can be absorbed by any shields they create; this works really well with the shields that the Fire Trailblazer’s skill can provide to themself and allies.

Alternatively, if you don’t have a full Knight of Purity Palace set, you can pair it with two pieces from the Firesmith of Lava Forging set; these two pieces will increase Fire damage for the Fire Trailblazer by 10%.

Best Fire Trailblazer Ornaments

Considering we want to focus on increasing the Fire Trailblazer’s defence, the Belobog of the Architects Ornaments are a great choice. These will increase the Trailblazer’s defence by 15%, and when their effect hit rate is 50% or higher, they’ll gain an additional 15% defence!

Alternatively, Sprightly Vonwacq is great for increasing HP of the Fire Trailblazer, and will increase allies attacks if the Fire Trailblazer can reach 120 speed.

Is Fire Trailblazer good in Honkai Star Rail?

The Fire Trailblazer is great in Honkai Star Rail. They change from a DPS unit to more of a defensive tank unit, so you’ll need to adjust your team to fit around this. Their ability to create shields for allies and taunt enemy units is where they shine, as they can ultimately take the heat off the team.

They’re no Clara when it comes to being a tank, and enemies will still hit allies, but they are incredibly strong, especially if the enemy has a fire weakness. Pair them with a good healer, such as Natasha or Bailu, and some support units of your choice to really get the most out of their kit.

Should I level up Fire Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail?

This is a silly question, really, as the Trailblazer is your OC in Honkai Star Rail. Long after they change to the Path of Preservation, they’ll still be your OC, and you will still require them in some story missions. As such, you’ll have no choice but to level them up so that they can continually tackle tougher fights.

That said, you don’t actually have to prioritise them if you don’t want to. If you’d rather someone like Clara tank through your fights, or even March 7th, you could actually keep the Trailblazer as a Physical DPS unit, or simply neglect them till you need them. Although, I don’t recommend this, as the Fire Trailblazer is much better than the Physical Trailblazer, and you should use them where you can!

For more on Honkai Star Rail, take a look at our build guide for one of Star Rail’s best characters, Seele. While you’re at it, don’t forget to increase your Equilibrium Level and make the most of Eidolons.