In the tense turn-based battles of Honkai Star Rail, your plucky team can exploit elemental weaknesses to gain a vital advantage.

When facing off against bosses and the toughest foes the universe has to offer, hitting an enemy’s weak point can mean the difference between success and failure. However, it’s also an important technique to incorporate into regular battles as well.

Here’s everything you need to understand about weaknesses in Honkai Star Rail and how to use them effectively!

Honkai Star Rail Weakness Table

Honkai Star Rail Weakness Table Elemental Type: Weakness Break effect: Characters Available: Physical Bleed: Deals Physical damage-over-time The Trailblazer, Natasha, Sushang, Clara Fire Burn: Deals Fire damage-over-time Asta, Hook, Himeko Ice Freeze: Freezes and immobilizes the target, deals additional Ice damage March 7th, Herta, Pela, Gepard, Yanqing Lightning Shock: Deals Lightning damage-over-time Tingyun, Serval, Arlan, Bailu, Jing Yuan Wind Wind Shear: Deals Wind damage-over-time Dan Heng, Sampo, Bronya Quantum Entanglement: Delays the enemy's action and deals Quantum damage to them at the start of their next turn. This extra damage increases every time they're hit before then Seele, Qingque Imaginary Imprisonment: Delays enemy actions and reduces their Speed Welt

How to use Weaknesses in Honkai Star Rail

Weaknesses should figure into your thinking both inside and outside of battle in Honkai Star Rail.

First, outside of battle as you approach an enemy in the overworld, you will be able to see which element they’re weak to underneath their name.

To exploit that weakness and gain an advantage at the beginning of the battle, tap a character with that corresponding elemental damage type on the right-hand side of the screen.

Switch to a character who can hit Weaknesses for an advantage!

You don’t have to walk about as the Trailblazer the whole time, you can switch to another team member in your party whenever you like, so be sure to do so when it’s useful.

For example, some early enemies are weak to Ice. This means a quick switch to March 7th in the overworld before you attack to begin the battle will net you some damage on the enemies’ toughness right away!

When you're facing off against enemies inside battle, hitting an enemy's weakness lets you reduce their toughness meter.

Once an enemy's toughness is depleted, you score a Weakness Break. This exhausts an enemy and inflicts them with a status effect based on the type of attack you used.

Weaknesses are key to success in the toughest battles!

Efficiently defeating enemies is all about scoring Weakness Breaks, so make sure you have a good spread of characters on your team to hit different types of monsters. If you can't Weakness Break a boss for example, you're going to have a very tough time draining their big health bars and weathering the storm of their attacks.

Different characters also have special abilities which trigger when you cause Weakness Breaks too. For example, Himeko gets a free attack on all enemies after you grab three Weakness Breaks. So make sure you focus your attacks on enemies that are weak to their specific type of damage to make the most of your limited attacks.

