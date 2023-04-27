The best Honkai Star Rail Trailblazer build, Relics, and Light Cones

The best Honkai Star Rail Trailblaizer build turns your vanilla protagonist into a capable warrior.

The Trailblazer’s basic form might be, well, basic, but you can still get quite a bit out of them with the right setup.

Just don’t spend too much time and materials on this form, since their alternate forms have much more utility.

Bear in mind this is for the physical Trailblaizer – not the Fire version you can swap to later in the story.

Honkai Star Rail Trailblazer build

What is the best Honkai Star Rail Trailblazer build?

The physical Trailblaizer is a very straightforward character. They hit things with a baseball bat, and that’s about it. Like other Path of Destruction characters, attack is the Trailblazer’s most important stat, though you may want to focus on HP or defense if you find yourself getting into a pinch more often than not.

Best Trailblazer Light Cone – On the Fall of an Aeon

The 5-star Light Cone On the Fall of an Aeon is an excellent fit for your Trailblazer. It grants an attack buff that activates every time the user attacks and can stack up to four times. An un-ascended Fall of an Aeon would provide a 32 percent attack buff with four stacks. That doubles to 64 percent at its highest ascension. If the character defeats a foe, they get an additional damage boost.

On the Fall of an Aeon is rare and hasn’t shown up in the in-game shop as of the launch version, so you might not be able to get your hands on it so easily. A Secret Vow is a strong 4-star choice. This one gives the equipping character a hefty damage increase buff and doubles it if the character attacks an enemy with higher HP than them.

Nowhere to Run is another solid 4-star pick and one that suits riskier playstyles. It increases the user’s attack and restores their HP by a percentage of their attack when they defeat a foe.

On the 3-star side is Collapsing Sky, which you get automatically and works just fine. Collapsing Sky raises the user’s basic attack and skill damage by 20-40 percent.

Best Trailblazer Relics – Cavern Relics

The Trailblazer’s Cavern Relics are also fairly straightforward, since you really just need to raise their attack or physical damage. Two sets serve that purpose, which you can mix or use in full.

Champion of Streetwise Boxing

Two-piece effect: Increase physical damage by 10 percent

Four-piece effect: After the user attacks or is attacked, their attack increases by five percent for the rest of the battle, and this effect can stack five times for a total buff of 25 percent

Musketeer of Wild Wheat

Two-piece effect: Raises attack by 10 percent

Four-piece effect: Raises speed by six percent and attack by an additional 10 percent

Streetwise Boxing is the ideal choice, but if you want to a flat 20 percent attack buff or need to boost your Trailblazer’s speed, Wild Wheat is a decent alternative.

Focus on attack, speed, and HP for your substats, regardless of which Relic set you choose.

Best Trailblazer Relics – Planetar Ornament

Two Ornaments stand out for the physical Trailblazer.

Space Sealing Station – Increases attack by 12 percent. When the wearer’s speed reaches 120 or higher, increases attack by a further 12 percent

Belobog of the Ancients – Increases the wearer’s defense by 15 percent. When the user’s effect hit rate is 50 percent or higher, they gain another 15 percent defense buff

Belobog is a nice supplement if your Trailblazer is frequently under attack and you don’t have a shielder or healer to help them out. Otherwise, Space Sealing Station is the best pick for now.

Is the physical Trailblazer good?

Yes and no. They aren’t spectacular like some characters, but a few basic features make them pretty useful anyway. The physical Trailblazer combines aspects of Hunt and Erudition characters. Their basic attack and one form of their ultimate deal heavy damage to a single target, while their skill and the ultimate’s other form attack multiple enemies at once.

If you’re using Ice characters, such as Herta, March 7th, or Pela, the physical Trailblazer is one of the only ways to make the most of their Freeze effect. Frozen enemies attacked with physical damage take extra damage and a bigger hit to their break meter, and the Trailblazer’s talent boosts their attack when they break a foe.

However, there's a reason we dropped them in the C category of our Star Rail tier list. They can only deal single-instant damage. Other Hunt characters, like Dan Heng, can inflict status effects that wear foes down, while other Erudition characters have more reliable and varied ways to attack multiple foes.

Their Eidolons aren't that great either. The fourth one is the only essential one, as it gives a sizeable boost to their critical hit rate.

Should I level up the Trailblazer?

It’s worth leveling up the Trailblazer just to make life easier once you unlock their other forms, which, if the Fire form is any indication, will likely be much more useful. Whether you should pour materials and time into their traces is another matter. Since materials in Honkai Star Rail are tough to come by anyway, it’s best to hold onto them, see how you like the Trailblazer’s alternate forms, and then make your decision afterward.

If you're just getting started with the Astral Express crew, check out our Honkai Star Rail beginner guides, and take a gander at the active Honkai Star Rail codes to grab some free Stellar Jade.