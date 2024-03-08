Wahey, Helldivers 2 players have successfully liberated Tien Kwan, fully unlocking those highly-prized mechs

Following an official comfirmation that they'd have to do so to properly unlock mechs to use in the game's interstellar war, Helldivers 2 players have successfully liberated the automaton-infested planet of Tien Kwan.

Yup, the vehicular backup that might just make a difference in the battle for galactic supremacy - especially now that some weapons controversially aren't quite as effective as they used to be, should now hopefully be rolled-out in full capacity in-game, following some sneaky preview via exosuits people have been finding as random encounters on Tien Kwan's surface.

In a tweet confirming the victory, Arrowhead has said "You did it, Helldivers. Thanks to your determination, Tien Kwan stands strong and free."

You did it, Helldivers. Thanks to your determination, Tien Kwan stands strong and free. pic.twitter.com/GC1rPmI30C — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) March 8, 2024

Where do we go from here? Well, mechapocalypse in the game this weekend, one would hope, and that's certainly what it looks like from the game's subreddit, where everyone's going as nuts as you'd expect. However, their jubiliation might be tempered a bit when they see the caveats that've been applied to the EXO-45 Patriot Exosuit in order to ensure it's not too OP.

It looks like the exosuit's stratagem is already live and it'll set you back a hefty 20,000 requisition slips. What kind of bang do you get for that buck? Well, "a heavily armoured walking exosuit equipped with a rocket launcher and a heavy machine gun" that boasts a zero second call-in time. Though, it can only be deployed twice per operation and has a lengthy 600 second - that's ten minutes - cool-down timer.

You don't care about that though do you? So race into the game and grab one to try it out. Well, that is if you can manage to, as some people seem to be reporting that they're currently unable to get in by connecting to the servers - likely due to a surge in demand.

Oh, and you're probably not too concerned about it right now, but the game's heavy enemies should be getting a bit easier to take down soon.