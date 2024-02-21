Helldivers 2 patch fixes the dreaded black screen issue, adds GOAT feature to quickplay

As promised, Helldivers 2 developer Arrowhead has deployed a new patch earlier today. This week’s update is the result of a lot of behind-the-scenes work, and it once again aims at addressing the game’s most common problems with servers, connectivity, and matchmaking.

Those have been responsible for generating the co-op shooter’s loudest complaints so far, especially as the game continues to break its own concurrent player records, having done it yet again six hours ago on Steam.

Patch 1.000.10 is available now across PC and PS5, and it’s made up entirely of fixes, including several that target various crashes. The bigger news is, of course, the connectivity and matchmaking side of things.

For one, the patch improves the way the game handles platform authentication, which should prevent the black screen at startup issue too many Helldivers 2 players are familiar with. Arrowhead has also updated client to server communication to further improve backend performance. Failing that, the game will throw up a proper error message now, which will at least tell you what’s going on.

The cursed quickplay has seen a couple of welcome updates, too. First, the game will now automatically retry to reconnect, which should save everyone a lot of headaches. On PC, where matchmaking has seemingly suffered the most, the patch fixes a 100% block issue for quickplay.

The only balance tweak in this update comes in the form of some difficulty tuning to the extract civilian mission type, but Arrowhead didn’t share specifics. For the full change log of 1.000.10, read on below. And definitely consider checking out our incredibly useful and insightful Helldivers 2 tips, we promise you didn’t know about a bunch of them.