Helldivers 2's first patch fixes missing rewards, adds log-in countdown timer and prepares for increased rewards event

Helldivers 2 is having a bit of a moment right now. After celebrating a record-breaking launch, developer Arrowhead Game Studios quickly realised it wasn’t ready for for the large influx of players, which has at one point surpassed 360,000 concurrent players across PC and PS5.

The developer acted quickly, deploying smaller fixes to address the most common concerns, and later expanding server capacity to lessen the log-in failure rate and allow more players to be online at any given time.

Now, Arrowhead dropped the game’s first patch.

Patch 01.000.005 not only has a comically long version number, it’s also available only on PC. It dropped late on Monday, and followed one hour of server maintenance. It’s yet again another step towards addressing a number of server-related problems.

More specifically, the update eased the log-in authentication request process, which should cut down on those instances where you’re just sitting on the launch screen spamming the log-in button. What’s more, the game will now explain when a log-in has failed, rather than just, well, not do anything to tell you what’s going on.

Best of all, there’s now a countdown timer, which should hopefully prevent players from spamming the button and further overloading servers with requests. This does not mean there’s a queue system in place, however, the timer will just show when the next log-in attempt will be made.

If you’ve been playing since launch, you’re likely keenly aware of the missing progression and mission rewards problem, which is another one caused by the load on servers. The new patch fixes mission rewards from missions, as well as the daily/difficulty progression error. The developer said that it believes this should be the end of that, but it will continue to monitor, should further fixes need to be deployed.

To compensate for all the chaos of launch, Arrowhead is working on an in-game event with increased rewards - though it did not offer a timeframe there. Read the full change log on Helldivers 2's Steam page.