Helldivers 2 is getting a long-term fix to its online woes soon, but a quick patch has brought some stability in the meantime

Arrowhead Game Studios released a quick patch to help with Helldiver 2's matchmaking issues yesterday, and has now said it's working on a long-term fix.

Helldivers 2 launched earlier this week, and while it's done so well as to overtake God of War as PlayStation's biggest PC launch, it's not come without some teething issues. Players were struggling with matchmaking in the few days since it launched, with some also criticising the game's PC optimisation, as well as its kernel-level anti-cheat software. Those last couple of issues are a bit harder to resolve, but over in the game's Discord, game director Mikael Eriksson has confirmed that the quick-fix patch for both PC and PS5 is now available in game, so you should be able to play it without as many problems now.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"The most important thing to highlight is that we've made additional improvements to matchmaking," explained Eriksson. "A full matchmaking solution is in the works but will take a few more days to test and deploy. Thanks for your patience as we work through the last details." There did seem to be further issues last night, but a message from chief operating office Maria Cornelius shared that "a rapid fix was prepared.

"We have now alleviated the issue and healthy login patterns seem to be coming back! We will be monitoring this for the next few hours and start working on a long term solution immediately." Cornelius went on to see that the team is "continuously working on improving our processes so that we can be more proactive in addressing and communicating about issues… We are in new territory as a studio and cannot tell you just how much we appreciate your support and patience as we continue to learn."

Helldivers 2 launched earlier this week on PS5 and PC, to generally favourable reviews, a sequel to the 2015 original game. Where the first game was a top-down shooter, Helldivers 2 has gone for third-person shooting this time round, sending squads of players off to help win an intergalactic struggle.