Helldivers 2's next patch arrives later this week with over 100 changes and fixes, including visible supply lines and invite-only lobbies

Helldivers 2's upcoming patch has been on the horizon for a little while, with players asking about it having been gently told to chill out and be patient. Well, we now know it's finally set to drop this Thursday, marking the start of Arrowhead adopting the same approach regarding updates as it's just adopted with warbonds.

Yeah, stop dowloading a mod that'll let you rock some of Fallout's T-60 power armour while you kill bots or scanning through the PS blog again while you fantasise about looking fly in a beret very soon. The patch is coming.

"Helldivers, next patch deploys on Thursday," Arrowhead has just declared in a Twitter thread, making the date you need to mark on your calendar June 13. "You've probably noticed we've slowed our cadence of patches, it continued, Similar to our future approach to Warbonds, this is so we can dedicate more time to each patch to reduce the pressure on our teams, dig into your feedback more and deliver higher quality patches."

"We're very aware that going from quick, small patches to slower, bigger patches means your expectations are higher. While we think the next patch is strong, with lots of bug fixes & requested features, we're definitely not resting on our laurels or being complacent," it added, thanking players for being supporting of this adjustment.

If you're wondering what makes this next patch "strong", Arrowhead offered some info on that via the meme that accompanied the first tweet in the thread. On the way are changes like "visible supply lines and attack origins", a reversion of patrol and spawn rates, and the addition of "invite-only lobbies". Also on the list of over 100 changes and fixes is an "unlimited grenade fix" and one of super samples at level six.

So, there you go.