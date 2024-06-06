Helldivers 2's devs are changing their warbond approach, and the next one, Viper Commandos, drops soon

Boom. A new warbond is set to drop in Helldivers 2 soon, and it's brining with it the game's first bit of vehicle customisation. Viper Commanders is the name of this next care package, and it marks the start of Arrowhead taking a fresh approach to how it handles these kinds of content drops.

Yeah, stop dowloading a mod that'll let you rock some of Fallout's T-60 power armour while you kill bots, here's some fresh official gear you'll be able to get your hands on soon. And hey, depending on what the creation of that hole leads to, you might well need it.

First of all, this next warbond, Viper Commanders. It's dropping on June 13 and is designed to let you play out your "jungle combat dreams". Basically, think every Vietnam war movie you've ever seen - fitting for a game that has long been known for having its own robot Vietnam in the form of Malevelon Creek.

In terms of main weapons, it packs the AR-23A Liberator carbine rifle and a triple-barreled sawed-off shotgun called the SG-22 Bushwhacker. The armours are the PH-9 Predator - which comes with a beret so you can channel your inner French philosopher while killing bugs - and the PH-202 Twigsnapper, both of which let you bear your arms (in mutiple senses, and come with the Peak Physique passive.

Welcome to the jungle, Helldivers. You won't have time to bleed when the new Viper Commandos Warbond deploys on June 13.



Additionally, High Command have approved the rollout of our first vehicle customization. Full briefing: https://t.co/21Dnmzl4AN



[1/6] pic.twitter.com/dw37j22kzO — HELLDIVERS™ 2 (@helldivers2) June 6, 2024

Aside from some utility stuff, the other big headline are the "new skins for your hellpods, Exosuits, and Pelican-1, inspired by the classic woodland and tiger stripe camouflage patterns", that being the vehicle customisation I mentioned.

In its announcement of this warbond, Arrowhead also provided some info on how it'll be doing them going forwards. In short, it's "slowing down the pace" at which they're released to allow for more time to polish stuff, and focusing more on quality in terms of creating warbonds with iotems that come togther around a specific them, rather than "simply adding more of everything, which can lead to weapons that feel redundant and uninteresting armor".

So, there you go. Make sure to check back in with us regularly for regular updates on how Helldivers 2's Galactic War is going.