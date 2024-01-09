Genshin Impact Yoimiya materials list for ascension and Talents

Picking up Genshin ImpactYoimiya materials takes you across Inazuma and on a hunt for a rare kind of grass.

Collecting what you need involves a bit of fuss, thanks to the boss who drops one of Yoimiya's items, but on the bright side, she only shares that item with one other character. It's a different story with Yoimiya's common drop, scrolls. Quite a few other Genshin characters use those, so as always, make sure to plan ahead when you're building multiple characters at once.

Our Genshin Impact Yoimiya materials list goes over everything you need to take the 5-star Pyro characer to level 90.

If you're wondering what to do with the fireworks maker once she's ready for battle, check out our Yoimiya build for some tips.

Genshin Impact Yoimiya materials

Yoimiya materials for ascension

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 3 Divining Scroll, 3 Naku Weed 20,000 40 3 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 15 Divining Scroll, 10 Naku Weed, 2 Smoldering Pearl 40,000 50 6 Agnidus Agate Fragment, 12 Sealed Scroll, 20 Naku Weed, 4 Smoldering Pearl 60,000 60 3 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 18 Sealed Scroll, 30 Naku Weed, 8 Smoldering Pearl 80,000 70 6 Agnidus Agate Chunk, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 45 Naku Weed, 12 Smoldering Pearl 100,000 80 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone, 24 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 60 Naku Weed, 20 Smoldering Pearl 120,000

Agate Pyro gemstones come from the Pyro Hypostasis and Pyro Regisvine world bosses, and you may get them from the Primo Geovishap and Matrix of Overseer Network bosses. The Signora weekly boss drops them, and you have a chance of obtaining them from the Azhdaha and Boreal Wolf weekly bosses, though you might end up with other elemental stones. If so, you can transmute stones you don't need or want into Pyro Agate stones at an alchemy table.

Scroll items drop from Samachurls, the magic-wielding Hilichurls you can find in Liyue and Mondstadt. They show up in Fontaine and Sumeru, though they're fewer in number in those regions Use the Ley Line blossoms for a better chance of finding more Samachurls at once, or spend some Stardust in Paimon's Bargains to get some without any hassle.

Naku Weed grows on Seirai Island and a few other places in Inazuma. It's a tough one to spot sometimes, but our Genshin Impact Naku Weed guide points out where to look.

Smoldering Pearl drops from the Pyro Hypostasis in Inazuma, so I recommend using that boss to get your Pyro stones and save a bit of time.

Yoimiya ascension materials totals

Here's what that all adds up to.

1 Agnidus Agate Sliver

6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

9 Agnidus Agate Fragment

9 Agnidus Agate Chunk

18 Divining Scroll

30 Sealed Scroll

36 Forbidden Curse Scroll

46 Smoldering Pearl

168 Naku Weed

420,000 Mora

Yoimiya materials for talents

On the talent front, here's what Yoimiya uses.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Transience, 6 Divining Scroll 12,500 3 2 Guide to Transience, 3 Sealed Scroll 17,500 4 4 Sealed Scroll 25,000 5 6 Guide to Transience, 6 Sealed Scroll 30,000 6 9 Guide to Transience, 9 Sealed Scroll 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Transience, 4 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Dragon Lord's Crown 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Transience, 6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Dragon Lord's Crown 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Transience, 9 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Dragon Lord's Crown 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Transience, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Dragon Lord's Crown, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000

Transience books come from the Violet Court Domain in Inazuma on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday.

Since getting enough resources to level up talents takes a lot of time and effort, and several characters use Yoimiya's materials, make sure to think carefully before upgrading her talents. Yoimiya's normal attack and skill are her most important. Her ultimate is decent, but inessential. Consider leaving it at level six.

Yoimiya materials total for talents

Here's what it all adds up to.

1 Crown of Insight

3 Teachings of Transience

6 Divining Scroll

6 Dragon Lord's Crown

21 Guide to Transience

22 Sealed Scroll

31 Forbidden Curse Scroll

38 Philosophies to Transience

1,652,500 Mora

If you're short on Primogems for upcoming banners, check out our up-to-date Genshin Impact promo codes list to see what freebies are on offer.