Genshin Impact Xianyun materials list for ascension and Talents
If Cloud Retainer came home to roost for you, it's time to start getting all your Genshin Impact Xianyun materials in order. Getting Xianyun's mats in order takes you to Liyue's Chenyu Vale, the only place you can find most of them, and brings the Hilichurls under fire again.
Xianyun uses Anemo stones for her main ascension material, which, happily, has a decent chance of dropping from the version 4.4 enemy that drops her boss item.
Our Genshin Impact Xianyun materials list lays out what you need to level up Xianyun and her talents.
Genshin Impact Xianyun materials
Xianyun materials for ascension
Xianyun uses Scroll items dropped by Samachurls and a Liyue local speciality introduced in version 4.4, along with a boss drop from a World Boss also introduced in version 4.4.
|Level
|Items
|Cost in Mora
|20
|1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 3 Divining Scroll, 3 Clearwater Jade
|20,000
|40
|3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 15 Divining Scroll, 10 Clearwater Jade, 2 Cloudseam Scale
|40,000
|50
|6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 12 Sealed Scroll, 20 Clearwater Jade, 4 Cloudseam Scale
|60,000
|60
|3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 18 Sealed Scroll, 30 Clearwater Jade, 8 Cloudseam Scale
|80,000
|70
|6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 45 Clearwater Jade, 12 Cloudseam Scale
|100,000
|80
|6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 24 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 60 Clearwater Jade, 20 Cloudseam Scale
|120,000
Vayuda Turquoise Anemo stones drop from several world bosses, including the Anemo Hypostasis, Matrix of Overseer Network, Maguu Kenki, and Solitary Suanni. You may also get Anemo stones from the Stormterror and Shouki no Kami (Scaramouche) weekly bosses. Since Xianyun's Cloudsteam Jade comes from Solitary Suanni as well, the most convenient method of getting Anemo stones is tackling that boss. you can get her Anemo stones th.
Cloudseam Scale only comes from the Solitary Suanni boss, and Clearwater Jade is a local specialty in Liyue that you'll find in 4.4's Chenyu Vale region.
Scroll items drop from Samachurls, the magic-wielding Hilichurls you can find in Liyue and Mondstadt. They show up in Fontaine and Sumeru, though they're fewer in number in those regions Use the Ley Line blossoms for a better chance of finding more Samachurls at once, or spend some Stardust in Paimon's Bargains to get some without any hassle.
Xianyun ascension materials total
Here's what all that looks like together.
- 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver
- 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone
- 9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment
- 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk
- 18 Divining Scroll
- 30 Sealed Scroll
- 36 Forbidden Curse Scroll
- 46 Cloudseam Scale
- 168 Clearwater Jade
- 420,000 Mora
Xianyun talent materials
Stock up on scrolls while you're out and about harassing Hilichurls. Xianyun needs them for her talents as well.
|Level
|Materials
|Cost in Mora
|2
|3 Teachings of Gold, 6 Divining Scroll
|12,500
|3
|2 Guide to Gold, 3 Sealed Scroll
|17,500
|4
|4 Guide to Gold, 4 Sealed Scroll
|25,000
|5
|6 Guide to Gold, 6 Sealed Scroll
|30,000
|6
|9 Guide to Gold, 9 Sealed Scroll
|37,500
|7
|4 Philosophies of Gold, 4 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom
|120,000
|8
|6 Philosophies of Gold, 6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom
|260,000
|9
|12 Philosophies of Gold, 9 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom
|450,000
|10
|16 Philosophies of Gold, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom, 1 Crown of Insight
|700,000
Gold bookscome from the Taishan Mansion Domain in Liyue on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday/strong>.
Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom is one of a few possible drops you can get from the All-Devouring Narwhal weekly boss. You might get something else, though you can just transmute it into Silk String at an alchemy table. Chevreuse also uses these materials, so make sure to plan ahead if you're leveling both characters. Here's what it costs to fully level up one of Xianyun's talents. The high cost of leveling talents and the fact that Xianyun shares her materials with several other characters means it's best to max out just one or two. Xianyun's skill and ultimate are her most important talents, so focus on those. Which one is best depends on whether you're using Xianyun as support - ultimate is more important - or DPS - skill is best.
If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.
Xianyun talent materials totals
Here's what it costs to fully level up one of Xianyun's talents.
The high cost of leveling talents and the fact that Xianyun shares her materials with several other characters means it's best to max out just one or two. Xianyun's skill and ultimate are her most important talents, so focus on those. Which one is best depends on whether you're using Xianyun as support - ultimate is more important - or DPS - skill is best.
