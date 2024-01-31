If Cloud Retainer came home to roost for you, it's time to start getting all your Genshin Impact Xianyun materials in order. Getting Xianyun's mats in order takes you to Liyue's Chenyu Vale, the only place you can find most of them, and brings the Hilichurls under fire again.

Xianyun uses Anemo stones for her main ascension material, which, happily, has a decent chance of dropping from the version 4.4 enemy that drops her boss item.

Our Genshin Impact Xianyun materials list lays out what you need to level up Xianyun and her talents.

Genshin Impact Xianyun materials

Xianyun materials for ascension

Xianyun uses Scroll items dropped by Samachurls and a Liyue local speciality introduced in version 4.4, along with a boss drop from a World Boss also introduced in version 4.4.

Level Items Cost in Mora 20 1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver, 3 Divining Scroll, 3 Clearwater Jade 20,000 40 3 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 15 Divining Scroll, 10 Clearwater Jade, 2 Cloudseam Scale 40,000 50 6 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment, 12 Sealed Scroll, 20 Clearwater Jade, 4 Cloudseam Scale 60,000 60 3 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 18 Sealed Scroll, 30 Clearwater Jade, 8 Cloudseam Scale 80,000 70 6 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 45 Clearwater Jade, 12 Cloudseam Scale 100,000 80 6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone, 24 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 60 Clearwater Jade, 20 Cloudseam Scale 120,000

Vayuda Turquoise Anemo stones drop from several world bosses, including the Anemo Hypostasis, Matrix of Overseer Network, Maguu Kenki, and Solitary Suanni. You may also get Anemo stones from the Stormterror and Shouki no Kami (Scaramouche) weekly bosses. Since Xianyun's Cloudsteam Jade comes from Solitary Suanni as well, the most convenient method of getting Anemo stones is tackling that boss. you can get her Anemo stones th.

Cloudseam Scale only comes from the Solitary Suanni boss, and Clearwater Jade is a local specialty in Liyue that you'll find in 4.4's Chenyu Vale region.

Scroll items drop from Samachurls, the magic-wielding Hilichurls you can find in Liyue and Mondstadt. They show up in Fontaine and Sumeru, though they're fewer in number in those regions Use the Ley Line blossoms for a better chance of finding more Samachurls at once, or spend some Stardust in Paimon's Bargains to get some without any hassle.

Xianyun ascension materials total

Here's what all that looks like together.

1 Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

6 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone

9 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment

9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk

18 Divining Scroll

30 Sealed Scroll

36 Forbidden Curse Scroll

46 Cloudseam Scale

168 Clearwater Jade

420,000 Mora

Xianyun talent materials

Stock up on scrolls while you're out and about harassing Hilichurls. Xianyun needs them for her talents as well.

Level Materials Cost in Mora 2 3 Teachings of Gold, 6 Divining Scroll 12,500 3 2 Guide to Gold, 3 Sealed Scroll 17,500 4 4 Guide to Gold, 4 Sealed Scroll 25,000 5 6 Guide to Gold, 6 Sealed Scroll 30,000 6 9 Guide to Gold, 9 Sealed Scroll 37,500 7 4 Philosophies of Gold, 4 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom 120,000 8 6 Philosophies of Gold, 6 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 1 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom 260,000 9 12 Philosophies of Gold, 9 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom 450,000 10 16 Philosophies of Gold, 12 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 2 Lightless Eye of the Maelstrom, 1 Crown of Insight 700,000