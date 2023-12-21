Genshin Impact Spring of the First Dewdrop locations and farming tips

Genshin Impact Spring of the First Dewdrop locations are easy to miss if you’ve never explored one specific area of Fontaine. The local specialty only bubbles up near the Sealed Ruined Tower, and until Navia sailed onto the scene, there wasn't really a reason to go looking for them. Having them all in one place makes Spring of th First Dewdrop farming easier to deal with, though the lack of nearby waypoints does mean it takes a bit longer to reach the areas you need to find.

Our Spring of the First Dewdrop locations guide points out where to look for all of them and recommends some Spring of the First Dewdrop farming tips to make life easier.

Genshin Impact Spring of the First Dewdrop

Genshin Impact Spring of the First Dewdrop locations

Spring of the First Dewdrop only float around in one area, the underwater zone around the Ruined Tower. With a few exceptions, you’ll find Spring of the First Dewdrop near the large blue flowers that grow on the cliffside around the metal circle under the tower or in clamshells. The clams with Dewdrop are easy to spot, thanks to a handy golden, shiny glow coming from inside them. Smack a clam with your normal attack to open it.

Make sure to avoid swimming near the ocean floor when you pass over what looks like a large dome. There’s an elite monster swimming around there, and its attacks hit hard.

Spring of the First Dewdrop north of the Ruined Tower

These Dewdrop break the pattern a bit. Most of them are dotted around the ruins near the teleport point, with a few in clams and several more just floating around unattached to anything in particular. There are quite a few sea creatures in the area, and while most of them aren’t aggressive, you should take the opportunity to attack them anyway. They drop Transoceanic Pearl items you need for Navia’s materials and Neuvillette’s materials, among others.

Spring of the First Dewdrop west of the tower

Nearly all of these are in the centers and on the petal tips of the large, blue flowers, though there is an exception. In the image below, you see three flowers clustered together. Above them on a ledge is a group of three Dewdrop.

Spring of the First Dewdrop south of the tower

It’s the same story here as with the western bunch of Dewdrops. Look in and around the blue flowers along the ledges overlooking the dome-shaped area. You’ll also find a few Dewdrop floating on their own near the bright coral and purple jellyfish. Further south, near the teleport waypoint, is another batch of Dewdrop in clams and floating around the ruined building.

Genshin Impact Spring of the First Dewdrop farming tips

Most of the Dewdrop items aren’t really near any waypoints, so plan on these farm runs taking a bit longer than they do with other items. Bring some stamina cost reduction recipes as well, so you can swim faster for longer.

We’re dividing our farm route into three main sections – north, south, and everything in between.

Start from the northern waypoint, and gather all the Dewdrop nearby. There aren’t that many in the immediate area, so you might find it faster to collect these if you start from the next waypoint.

Activate the waypoint on the eastern tip of the ruined tower island, and dive into the water. I started gathering in a clockwise pattern, but it really doesn’t matter. You’re going in a circle anyway, and whether you go around the circumference or cross back and forth, it’s still covering the same amount of space.

Finally, teleport to the southern waypoint, and scoop up the remaining Dewdrop around the ruins.