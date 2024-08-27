Genshin Impact Nightsoul Blessing, Burst, and Transmission explained

Genshin Impact Nightsoul is a new mechanic exclusive to Natlan and, more importantly, Natlan characters. Nightsoul has three components: Nightsoul’s Blessing, Nightsoul Burst, and Nightsoul Transmission. Nightsoul effects power up certain talents depending on who’s in your party at the time, and some characters can only use their skills when they enter the Nightsoul’s Blessing state. You need Nightsoul Points to make Nightsoul’s Blessing work, and in the absence of those, you can sometimes use Phlogiston to replace Nightsoul Points.

It’s all a bit complicated, but our Genshin Impact Nightsoul guide explains how Nightsoul’s Blessing, Burst, and Nightsoul Transmission work and what you need to know about it. If you're wondering what else is waiting in Natlan, check out our Genshin 5.0 roundup and list of Genshin 5.0 banners

Genshin Impact Nightsoul’s Blessing explained

Nightsoul’s Blessing activates in different circumstances depending on the Natlan character you’re playing as, but it usually involves them gaining a set number of Nightsoul Points. For example, Kachina and Mualani gain 60 points when they use their elemental skills, and they immediately enter the Nightsoul’s Blessing state. It seems Kinich can enter it with zero points, and if Phlogiston is present, characters can use that to enter Nightsoul’s Blessing instead.

The gist is: Nightsoul Points and elemental skills are (mostly) what put your character in the Nightsoul’s Blessing state. Character skills rely on Nightsoul Points to function – for example, Mualani continuously uses points to power her skills, while the device Kachina summons uses Nightsoul Points depending on what move it uses. And in some cases, characters can use nearby Phlogiston to power their skills once their Nightsoul Points are gone.

What is Nightsoul Burst in Genshin Impact?

Nightsoul Burst is a separate state, despite sharing half a name with Nightsoul’s Blessing. This mode activates when a Natlan character – and only a Natlan character – deals elemental damage of any variety. Each Natlan character has at least one passive talent that only works when Nightsoul Burst is active, so if you’re relying on any character introduced in Genshin 5.0 or later, it’s essential to include these in your rotation.

Don’t forget to read Natlan characters’ passive talent descriptions so you know how their Nightsoul Burst boon behaves as well.

Nightsoul Bursts have an 18 second cooldown before you can create another one, though that shortens to 12 seconds with two Natlan characters in your party and nine seconds if you have three.

Genshin Impact Nightsoul Transmission

Nightsoul Transmission is the last of the Nightsoul mechanics, and it lights up a Natlan character’s character icon when Phlogiston is present. Switching to that character activates Nightsoul Transmission. Natlan characters have one passive talent called Night Realm’s Gift, and you need Nightsoul Transmission for those passives to work. It sounds like a hassle, but early indications are that it’s worth the effort. Mualani’s, for example, lets her use Phlogiston to keep Nightsoul’s Blessing going, gives her 40 Nightsoul Points, and reduces how quickly she uses them. It’s essentially a burst window that lets you maximize her skill damage.

If you're saving up Primogems and materials for future Genshin Impact banners, check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.