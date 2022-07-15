Genshin Impact Phantasmal Conches locations | How to get the free Fischl skin

Tracking down all the Phantasmal Conches locations in Genshin Impact’s Summertime Odyssey takes a bit of effort, but it’s worth the trouble in the end. Finding most of them is your ticket to getting the free Fischl skin, before it goes on sale like usual in the shop and costs roughly $20 or so to buy. This is a four-star skin similar to the existing Keqing and Barbara outfits, so unlike the new Diluc skin, it doesn’t come with a suite of special effects.

Genshin Impact Phantasmal Conches locations in Resonant Visions

So far, it seems like you can only find about 14 Phantasmal Conches, at least in the initial set of islands available on the first day of Summertime Odyssey. We’re assuming the remaining six Phantasmal Conches will show up over the weekend as new islands appear, possibly where the new character Domains will appear.

What that means for now is that you’ll just have to wait to get the new free Fischl skin, but you can get some other rewards for the first 12 shells.

Minacious Isle Phantasmal Conches

Pudding Isle Phantasmal Conches

Broken Isle Phantasmal Conches

Twin Isle Phantasmal Conches

Resonant Vision rewards

Outside the skin, you can get a range of other rewards for meeting certain Conch milestones, including talent books for the Mondstadt gang.

Find four Phantasmal Conches

80 Primogems

40,000 Mora

4 Guide to Freedom

Find eight Phantasmal Conches

80 Primogems

40,000 Mora

4 Guide to Resistance

Find 12 Phantasmal Conches

80 Primogems

40,000 Mora

4 Guide to Ballad

Find 16 Phantasmal Conches

80 Primogems

40,000 Mora

4 Hero's Wit

Find 20 Phantasmal Conches

40,000 Mora

8 Hero's Wit

8 Mystic Enhancement Ore

If you're wondering what to use all those Primogems for, you can always wish for Heizou, Klee, or Kazuha, or save up for the next Genshin Impact banners instead.