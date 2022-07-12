Genshin Impact Heizou materials guide and Onikabuto locations

Shikanoin Heizou’s materials in Genshin Impact are fairly straightforward, except when it comes to the local speciality. If you recently started the game and recruited Heizou, you’re in a bit of a pickle. His materials include an Inazuma speciality, which you can’t access until Adventure Rank 30, and boss drops from the Chasm boss, which only opens to you at AR 28. If you need a good Anemo support character, though, he’s worth waiting for.

What are Shikanoin Heizou’s Ascension materials?

Heizou uses fairly standard materials to level up, with one exception: the Onikabuto beetle.

• Vayuda Turquoise • Insignia items (from Treasure Hunters) • Mora • Runic Fang (from the Ruin Serpent Chasm boss) • Onikabuto

Onikabuto locations and farming

Onikabuto are a local speciality in Inazuma, which means you can only find them there. Unlike some local specialties, such as Naku Weed, Onikabuto are a bit difficult to find. The purple beetles live on trees, except in a few cases, but the locations are scattered in what seems like random places. It’s definitely not the most efficient resource to farm, but with a bit of practice, you can usually get all 70+ Onikabuto in about 15 minutes or so.

Since Onikabuto are a local specialty, it takes two real-life days for them to respawn.

Narukami Island Onikabuto

Most Onikabuto live around the Grand Narukami Shrine. A handful are on the massive tree branches under Mt Yougou, though you need to clear Sacred Sakura Cleansing first to access the area, and a few are waiting for you outside the Shogun’s residence in Inazuma City.

Tatarasuna Onikabuto

You’ll find several Onikabuto on Kannazuka Island, mostly in the hills around the forge. For the cluster in the center, make sure you have your Electrogranum level increased a bit so it lasts longer. The Onikabuto there are actually on the cliff walls in the center and not on trees.

Yashiori Island Onikabuto

The Serpent’s Head area has fewer beetles to grab. Start at the Statue of the Seven for the northern bunch and the teleport waypoint for the rest.

Seirai Island Onikabuto

Finally is this small colony on Seirai Island. It’s a bit of a pain to get, since the beetles are all behind the cliffs, but you can always drop down from the waypoint near the Thunder Manifestation if you don’t feel like trekking.

What are Shikanoin Heizou’s Talent materials?

Heizou uses one of Inazuma’s talent books, as you’d expect, along with a drop from the Raiden Shogun weekly boss battle. They’re in hot demand among the Inazuma bunch, so make sure to plan carefully which talents you want to focus on.

• Transience books (from Violet Court on Monday, Thursday, and Sunday) • Insignia items • The Meaning of Aeons (Shogun boss drop)

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.