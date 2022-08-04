Genshin Impact best Bennett build, weapons, Artifacts, and F2P options

The best Bennett build in Genshin Impact is a bit trickier to pin down than it is with most characters. Bennett has a few uses as a support character and is equally at home as a healer, an attack supporter, and an energy battery, but a handful of weapons and artifacts let you get the most from each of these facets without sacrificing anything.

When is the next Bennett banner?

Bennett is always available in the Wanderlust Invocation banner, Genshin Impact’s evergreen banner, but he has boosted drop rates during Yoimiya’s banner in the second half of version 2.8. Yun Jin and Xinyan join as the other two four-star characters, and the banner runs through August 23.

Is Bennett a DPS character?

Not really. He does have some elemental support capabilities, but Bennett’s burst, Fantastic Voyage, is what makes him so useful. Fantastic Voyage deals Pyro damage and creates a broad field with two effect possibilities. If the active character’s HP is below 70 percent, the field heals them. When their HP is above 70 percent, the field boosts their attack based on Bennett’s base attack, which is his normal attack stat plus the boost granted by his weapon.

A Note on Bennett’s Constellations

Avoid activating Bennett’s sixth constellation, at least until HoYoverse adjusts its effects, if they ever do. It infuses swords, polearms, and claymores with Pyro, which overrides the user’s normal attack and deals damage based on Pyro multipliers instead.

Unless you build your entire team to deal increased Pyro damage – which is impractical and inadvisable – this effect completely negates the attack bonus that makes Fantastic Voyage worthwhile.

What is the best Bennett build in Genshin Impact?

The best Bennett build focuses on raising his attack. Energy recharge is also important, though since recharge is Bennett’s second stat, he gets a nice boost for it when leveling up anyway.

Best Bennett weapon

Aquila Favonia gives Bennett the biggest attack boost, with its high base attack and a passive skill that increases attack by a further 20 percent at the lowest refinement level. If you want to keep that for a character who remains on the field more often, though, Lion’s Roar is a strong second choice. It also increases the user’s base attack and deals more damage to enemies affected by Pyro.

If you’re okay with a lower attack buff from Bennett’s burst, you could also use Sacrificial Sword. Bennett’s skill generates quite a few energy particles. It has a short cooldown period anyway, but with the Sacrificial Sword’s skill – has a high chance of ending the user’s elemental skill cooldown timer – Bennett can recharge the party’s energy almost constantly.

Best Bennett Artifacts

Artifact attack buffs don’t contribute to Bennett’s burst effect, but the Noblesse Oblige set’s full effect does.

Two-piece effect: Increases elemental burst damage by 20 percent

Four-piece effect: Using an elemental burst increases the party’s attack by 20 percent for 12 seconds

If you don’t have a full Noblesse Oblige set yet, you can opt for the Exile set, which centers around energy recharge.

Two-piece effect: Increases energy recharge by 20 percent

Four-piece effect: Using an elemental burst generates two energy for each party member every two seconds for six seconds.

What is the best Bennett F2P build?

A few free swords offer some solid benefits for Bennett. The new Isshin blade obtained from Kazuha’s story quest has a base attack stat of 42 and attack as its secondary stat. Amenoma Kageuchi has slightly lower base attack, but its secondary boosts attack by 12 percent.

Iron Sting is a choice with a different set of benefits. It's easier to obtain, and the elemental mastery buff if grants lets Bennett deal additional damage when his burst triggers elemental reactions.

If you're saving up for future Genshin Impact banners, make sure to check out our up-do-date list of Genshin Impact codes for some free Primogems.