Genshin Impact 3.0: Gilded Dreams and Deepwood Memories — what they do and where to get them

Genshin Impact version 3.0 is out! This massive update takes us to the new lands of Sumeru, introduces us to new characters, and as you may imagine adds a selection of new weapons and artifacts for us to collect.! Those artifacts — namely the Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams sets — both offer unique and power abilities to those who get them!

As such, we’ve written this guide on everything you need to know about the new Genshin Impact 3.0 artifact sets. This includes where to get them, what they do, and who are the best characters to equip them on!

Watch the Sumeru Genshin Impact Gamescom trailer here!

Where do I get the Genshin 3.0 artifacts?

Both Deepword Memories and Gilded Dreams Artifacts can be acquired through new domain added with Genshin Impact version 3.0 — the Spire of Solitary Enlightenment. This is located south of Gandha cliff on the Eastern edge of Sumeru.

Deepwood Memories — what does it do?

Deepwood Memories has both a 2-piece and 4-piece effect. These grant:

2-set effect: Dendro Damage bonus + 15%

4-set effect: After elemental skills or bursts hit opponents, the targets Dendro RES will be reduced by £0% for 8 seconds. This effect can be triggered even if the equipped character is not on the field.

Deepwood Memories — who do I equip it on?

Due to the offensive potential provided by Deepwood Memories, a main of sub DPS Dendro character makes for the best choice when deciding who to equip the set on. Collei is a great pick, as not only can they pull out some serious dendro on their own, as a Sub DPS they can continue to trigger the damage RES debuff even when not on the field.

Gilded Dreams — What does it do?

Gilded Dreams also has both a 2-piece and 4-piece effect. These grant:

2-set effect: Elemental Mastery + 80

4-set effect: Within 8 seconds of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipped with this set will obtain buffs depending on the elemental type of other party members.

(cont) ATK is increased by 14% for each character that shares an elemental type with the equipped character, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 50% for each character of a different elemental type. This effect can be triggered every 8 seconds, and can trigger while the equipped character is not on the field.

Gilded Dreams — Who do I equip it on?

Wow, what an interesting set! There are two ways you can really go with this. You can either play into pre-exisitng elemental resonance effects based around a single DPS carry character — think main DPS Xiao with anemo backup supports providing addition ATK stats.

Alternatively, you could slap this on a support character who can benefit off elemental mastery for better heals and shields and other boons. Putting this set on Sucrose or Bennet as the sole party member of their element could lead to amazing results.

That concludes our guide on the new Deepwood Memories and Gilded Dreams artifact sets! For more Genshin Impact version 3.0 guides, check out our pieces on how Dendro reactions work, as well as our best Dendro Traveller build!