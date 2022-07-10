Everyone needs to be normal about this three-foot tall Lady Dimitrescu statue

If you've got about £1200 just laying around, and you love Resident Evil Village, then this 1/4 scale figure of Lady Dimitrescu is the one for you.

There are a variety of ways to display wealth. Book cases, ones that are filled with books, are a pretty good signifier of having a solid amount of money. Or maybe you own an expensive car. But now, figure manufacturer PureArts is offering you the chance to buy a three foot tall statue of Lady Dimitrescu so you can say 'I am a nerd who likes to be totally normal with my decor.'

The statue in question is legitimately impressive, which you would hope for considering it costs over £1200 ($1500). "She stands at 9 feet 6 inches tall. Her thirst for blood is unquenchable. Few have escaped her castle to tell their tale. Yet we just can’t look away! PureArts & Capcom are proud to present one of the most charismatic villains from the Resident Evil franchise: Lady Dimitrescu in massive ¼ scale," reads the description for the statue.

There's two editions to choose from: a now sold out exclusive edition which comes with a life-sized metal replica of Lady Dimitrescu's key, of which there were 100 available. And there's the regular edition, which is just the statue by itself, which there are 666 in total, and is still available to purchase for the ridiculous amount it's selling for.

Key features include "synthetic pre-styled hair" which is only slightly uncomfortable, a custom-tailored and weather dress, a faux wood and marble base, and two hand poses, one with extended claws, and one holding her long cigarette stick, interchangeable depending on how you get your kicks.

PureArts has statues for a number of other series too, including Assassin's Creed, and Cyberpunk 2077.

Lady D. getting such treatment isn't particularly surprising considering how well the game she's barely in sold, which also happens to be getting some DLC later this year.