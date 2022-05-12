Resident Evil Village has sold over 6.1 million copies worldwide, franchise moves past 125 million units

Capcom shared new sales figures for Resident Evil Village in its latest financials release.

According to the presentation (slide 20), the game has sold 6.1 million units since its May 2021 release.

Resident Evil Village shipped over 3 million units in its first four days of release, becoming the third-fastest-selling title in the series, tied with 2019's Resident Evil 2. By July, the game had moved 4.5 million units, and hit 5 million units the following October.

The game also had the best Steam launch for a Resident Evil game.

As a whole, the Resident Evil series has sold 125 million units since the first game was created by Shinji Mikami and Tokuro Fujiwara and released for PlayStation in 1996.

It is Capcom's best-selling video game franchise, the best-selling horror game series, and has seen various film adaptations ranging from the big screen to Netflix.

In the slide presentation, Capcom also revealed some other big figures for its more popular titles.

The Street Fighter series has sold 47 million units worldwide, the Mega Man franchise has moved 37 million units, Devil May Cry 25 million units, and the Dead Rising series has sold a respectable 15 million units.

Over 80 million copies of Monster Hunter games have been sold, with Monster Hunter Rise exceeding 9 million units sold.