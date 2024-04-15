Since you’ve likely fought a few cool bosses in Elden Ring by now, you’ll no doubt have pondered whether you can get your Tarnished mits on their unique weapons and use them yourself.

Lucky for you, this is actually possible for most bosses in Elden Ring, and if you happen to have been eyeing up Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear, you can easily get your hands on it; if you know where to look.

Unsurprisingly, this does involve beating up Mohg, Lord of Blood first, but considering how easy it is to get to the boss - who is hidden underground - this is your only real challenge when it comes to acquiring his weapon. Without further ado, here’s where to get Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear in Elden Ring.

Where to get Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear in Elden Ring

Mohgywyn’s Sacred Spear can only be acquired after beating Mohg, Lord of Blood and trading the Remembrance of the Blood Lord at Roundtable Hold in Elden Ring.

So, first things first, you’ll need to head to Mohgwyn Palace and rendezvous with Mohg himself. The easiest way to get here is by completing Varre’s quest, which is rather short, and will end with Varre giving you the Pureblood Knight’s Medal that will teleport you to Mohgwyn Palace upon use.

Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

From here, simply head up the stairs and along the linear path until you reach the elevator that drops you off outside of Mohg’s boss arena.

You’ll then need to battle it out with the Lord of Blood, so feel free to refer to our guide on how to beat Mohg if the fight is troubling you at all. Once he’s been felled, you’ll receive the Remembrance of the Blood Lord, as well as Mohg’s Great Rune.

Trade Mohg's Remembrance with Enia in exchange for his spear. | Image credit: VG247/FromSoftware

Next, you’ll need to rock up to Roundtable Hold and speak to Enia about trading remembrances. You can then choose to trade the Remembrance of the Blood Lord with her in exchange for Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear.

This means that you will miss out on the Bloodboon Incantation, and to get your hands on that as well, you’ll need to repeat this whole process in New Game Plus.

Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear requires 27 Arcane, 14 Dexterity, and 24 Strength to use, and will have a C scaling with both Arcane and Dexterity at +10. It also needs Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade, and works out as a worthwhile addition to any Bleed builds, though there are far more powerful Bleed weapons available in Elden Ring, such as the Rivers of Blood katana.

For more on Elden Ring, take a look at how to get your hands on all Legendary Armaments. There’s an achievement tied to them, and there are also some pretty cool weapons to experiment with, such as the Sword of Night and Flame, the Eclipse Shotel, and the Bolt of Gransax.