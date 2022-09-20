Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to find pink, yellow, and red bromeliads

Of all the items, materials, and resources in Disney Dreamlight Valley, very few serve a single purpose. I’ve personally found that the items that do, typically, offer nothing beside a gifting option or something to sell, will be utilised in quests sooner or later.

Here's the Disney Dreamlight Valley gameplay overview trailer!

For example, there are bromeliads in Dreamlight Valley. We’d of likely never paid them much notice otherwise, but when we’re tasked with finding some for Donald Duck, we’ve no choice. The same could be said for various gemstones too, including when Merlin asks that you retrieve some emeralds for him.

In case you can’t seem to find the plants anywhere, in this guide we’ve explained where to find yellow, pink, and red bromeliads in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How do I get bromeliads in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

First things first, you’ll need to have at least 7,000 dreamlight saved up. When you’ve got enough, make your way over to Sunlit Plateau and unlock the area.

Sunlit Plateau can be accessed from just beside where your house is placed by default.

Once you’re in The Lion King-inspired area, you’ll notice a lot of vibrant plants with large leaves. The taller plants are known as houseleeks, and while they’re pretty, they’re not the plant you’re looking for. You’ll want the shorter plants in the area if you’re gathering bromeliads!

Each plant comes in various colours, and this can help you distinguish them too. For example, there are no yellow houseleeks, but there are yellow bromeliads.

You'll be able to find pink, yellow, and red bromeliads.

Gather the bromeliads you need, and when there are no more left, you’ll simply have to wait for more to grow! It’s also worth noting that if you’ve plenty of extra bromeliads to hand, the critters of Sunlit Plateau — sunbirds — love to snack on them.

That’s it for bromeliads, but while we’re at it, be sure to take a look at all of the available tool upgrades, and how to get yourself a new companion!