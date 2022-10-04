Watch the Dead Space remake gameplay reveal here today

After months of teasers, behind-the-scenes looks and development updates, we're finally getting the first official look at gameplay from the upcoming Dead Space remake. EA and developer Motive Studios will be debuting a new gameplay trailer later today.

We don't know much about the trailer itself, in terms of content and length, but we expect it to show us a polished level from the PC and new console exclusive horror game.

The trailer will be livestreamed, which we've come to expect in recent years for big reveals. You'll be able to follow along on YouTube (player embedded below), at 8am PT, 11am ET, 4pm BST.

The Dead Space remake is in development at Motive. It's being built from the ground up for a new generation of consoles, and will feature several changes compared to the original while keeping core elements intact. Most notably, protagonist Isaac will speak.

The Dead Space remake was recently pushed out of 2022, and is now set for launch on January 27 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.