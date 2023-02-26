EA is asking fans if they'd like Dead Space 2 or 3 remakes

A recent survey from EA is pretty strongly suggesting that it's up for a remake of Dead Space 2 and 3 - you just have to say that you want them.

As of tomorrow (February 27), a whole month will have passed since the Dead Space remake was released, and EA is already asking players how they feel about remakes of the second and third games. Earlier this week, a survey sent out by EA asked a couple of questions that weren't so subtle: "How interested would you be in a similar remake of Dead Space 2?" or "Dead Space 3?" The obvious answer for anyone that's a fan of the series is yes, but do bear in mind that this is just a casual survey, not a contract bound by law.

We don't have exact sales figures for the Dead Space remake just yet, but it was the number one in boxed sales during its launch week. On the flip side, it did apparently sell less than half of what The Callisto Protocol did in its first week (an important comparison considering the latter was led by the original Dead Space's director, and the two being very similar games). Though it's also important to note that The Callisto Protocol launched in December, a busy season for games sales thanks to Christmas, and was generally cheaper than the Dead Space remake, so there's lots of factors at play.

The Callisto Protocol's biggest problem was that it didn't meet sales expectations by quite a large margin, but we don't know what the expectations were for the Dead Space Remake. It's entirely possible that the game is expecting as well as EA might have hoped for. Either way, it's obvious that it has the intention to revitalise the franchise even more, assuming everyone that received the survey made it clear they want more games.

Over on ResetEra, some fans seem to be up for remakes of 2 and 3, with one making the point they'd "much rather have a whole new game instead," with other fans expressing similar sentiments. Others made the point that they'd like Motive, the developer of the remake, to take another go at 3, the game generally viewed as the worst in the trilogy. If a remake of 3 does end up happening, that's likely a long ways away though, so don't go saving your money up just yet.