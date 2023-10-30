Dead Space 3 writer would redo story of threequel that "lost the old audience"

Dead Space 3 wasn't received the best by fans at the time of its release due to some big changes, but the game's writer would "redo Dead Space 3 almost completely" if he could.

While Dead Space 3 didn't review the worst in the world, many fans didn't like the approach to story, and the shift to more action heavy gameplay as opposed to survival horror felt like a negative to some too. As it turns out, those of you disappointed with how the game turned out aren't the only ones, as in an interview with the CaptainBribo podcast, writer and co-producer Chuck Beaver has shared he would completely change the threequel's story (thanks, PCGamesN).

"Now in this [Dead Space] remake territory I would redo Dead Space 3 almost completely, but I would keep the lore beat it’s predicated on, keep the lore you find out, and I would have Ellie there but in a different relationship [with Isaac] and redo the entire main story," Beaver said on the podcast. Beaver went on to explain he'd scrap the Isaac, Ellie, and Robert love triangle too, and that he would have kept the co-op gameplay, but rewrite it to focus more on Isaac.

Beaver also touched on what sounds like where some of the troubles with the game came from, explaining that the "plan [with Dead Space 3] was that we’d expand into other gameplay genres. All those bits together not only didn’t generate a new audience, they lost the old audience. We weren’t allowed to make a horror game from the beginning."

Of course, following Dead Space 3's release in 2013, we haven't seen a new entry in the series at all since then, though earlier this year we did get the Dead Space remake from Motive Studio. Interestingly, publisher EA did actually ask fans if they'd be interested in Dead Space 2 and 3 remakes, so there's always the chance that Beaver gets his wish. It'll probably just take a while.