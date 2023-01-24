If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Dead Space's Isaac Clarke is joining roster of gaming legends on Fortnite

Isaac Clarke is finally getting a long-awaited break from the torments of the USG Ishimura.

Fortnite's Strange Transmissions Quest Pack is shown, with Isaac Clarke of Dead Space

Fortnite is no stranger to wacky crossovers. So much so, that many of its new additions don’t feel all that strange any more. In fact, dropping from the Battle Bus and landing in Slappy Shores as Doom Slayer almost feels natural... to an extent.

Fortnite’s latest collaboration is with Dead Space, and it’s right on time, considering the highly anticipated Dead Space remake launches on Friday, January 27.

Check out the trailer for the Dead Space remake here.

Players of Epic Games’ colourful battle-royale will be able to adorn themselves in Isaac Clarke’s suit, and complete the look with Dead Space-themed back bling and a Plasma Cutter pickaxe. If bringing a slice of the haunting USG Ishimura into Fortnite with you sounds good, you can pick up the cosmetics by grabbing the Strange Transmissions Quest Pack.

The quest pack can be purchased for £9.99 GBP / $11.99 USD from the Fortnite store, and as is usually the case with quest packs, you’ll be able to earn some V Bucks for completing the pack's associated quest… which we suspect will be catered around this space-faring engineer and his past.

Will you be donning the Isaac Clarke outfit in Fortnite? Or are you instead anticipating the release of the Dead Space remake this week? Let us know!

