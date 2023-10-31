This is the scariest game to play on Xbox Game Pass this Halloween

It’s Halloween, which means two things; the first being that children will likely be knocking on your door all evening declaring “trick or treat”, and the second being horror games. Those of us enjoying the latter won’t exactly have to worry about incessant knocking as we try to wade through some of the scariest games out there as part of our festivities, headsets firmly glued on with our own blood-curdling screams drowning out the noise.

Though, with that in mind, what should you be playing this All Hallows’ Eve? While Xbox Game Pass has a small selection of horror games that are in my backlog patiently waiting to be played (mainly The Evil Within 2), there’s one truly terrifying title that sticks out to me: the Dead Space Remake, which was released earlier this year and scored 5/5 - easily - in the VG247 review.

Dead Space was one of the best survival horror games ever made, and its remake went the extra mile in securing that title. You’ll play as Isaac Clarke aboard the titular USG Ishimura, a mining ship that once explored, will never be forgotten. Arguably one of the most terrifying settings in the genre, feeling equal parts claustrophobic and threatening, it’s not the ship you have to worry about, but the horrifying Necromorphs that lurk around every corner.

Whether you’re looking for straight-up scares or gory combat to make you wince, Dead Space Remake has it all. The dismemberment system means that aiming for enemies' heads is a thing of the past; you’ll instead be taking great pleasure in destroying these creatures limb by limb, using the array of powerful weapons given to you, or by using your Stasis and Kinesis abilities to manipulate the environment into being your weapon.

It’s arguable that being on your own in Dead Space is much scarier than being in a room filled with Necromorphs. The game’s sound design will constantly keep tension at a maximum, with Isaac’s heartbeat thumping over all the noise, reminding you that wherever you are on the USG Ishimura, you’re not safe. Jumpscares happen often, but they don’t always mean immediate danger, again leaving you constantly on edge. And on top of this, you’re at the whim of the game’s ‘Intensity Director’, which controls how audio, lighting, and hostiles function depending on your personal approach to the game so far.

There’s a riveting story to throw yourself into, one of religious fanaticism and alien creatures that’ll truly test your sanity, but the game is - by design - determined to scare the player senseless. With no loading screens, you’re on an endless, immersive journey that’ll make you feel as though you’re very much inside Isaac Clarke’s head; your patience will wear thin, and when you’re not enjoying just how badass dismembering enemies is, you’ll probably be dying for the next horde of them to appear as tensions continue to rise.

Dead Space Remake is available for free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, alongside the original games, Dead Space 1-3. It's also currently available on Steam with 40% off until Wednesday, 2 November.