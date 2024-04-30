What's the best game where you fight a bear? The Best Games Ever Podcast episode 97

There's now a premium, extended version of this podcast that you can get as a VG247 paid subscriber - check out our Support Us page for more info. Doing so helps ensure that we can keep making the show! But don't worry if that's not for you, the main show will always be free.

Bears. What are they like? Big and furry to be honest. Also, often in video games. Whether it's they Yao Guai in Fallout New Vegas, or the two-headed bear in the NCR flag from Fallout New Vegas, or the two bears high fiving from that weird painting at the start of...er...Fallout New Vegas, you just can't escape them.

Why are we talking about bears this week, of all weeks, you ask? Well, it's probably not for the reason you think, so you'll just have to tune in, armed with your own bear suggestion that you can yell at the screen/into the air of if you're just listening via headphones, to find out. I'm sure it's a good reason, after all, we're talking about bears here.

So, which is the best game in which you fight a bear, according to our esteemed panel? This week it's Jim, Alex, James, and even a rare appearance from Dom, so you know the episode's going to feature some top notch bear analysis and probably mentions of about 15 different games that haven't actually been picked for this episode, but very much could have been if the stars had aligned the right way. Oh, and it starts with a gag about banging, just as an early indicator of that inherent quality.

Watch the video version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

Bears in video games? That you can fight? It's the Best Games Ever Podcast Check out the video version of The Best Games Ever podcast. You should watch it, that way you might get to see the source of the banging going on at Alex's house. I'm not promising anything, though.Watch on YouTube

Listen to the audio version of The Best Games Ever Show here:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings This is the audio. You should listen to it, that way you possibly hear the banging going on at Alex's house, but not see it, making for a truly unique auditory journey.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Stay tuned for a new episode of The Best Games Ever Show every Friday. Subscribe right here on VG247, or wherever you get your podcasts:

You can also follow us on Spotify.

It's even on YouTube if that's your thing.

Special thanks to David Bulmer for performing "Jim's Theme".