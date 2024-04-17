Fallout New Vegas director shares some notes from its development, finally revealing, uh, what the team once had for lunch

I don't know about you, but there was only one way I could celebrate arrival of Amazon's Fallout TV show just before the series dropped. I replayed Fallout New Vegas. If you did the same, the good news is that the game's director Josh Sawyer, has just shared a fresh peek at some of his development notes for the game.

Yup, get ready to pause a Twitter video more times that anyone ever should in order to try and see who made Mr House's moustache look quite so beautiful in his big screen render. Sadly that detail doesn't look to be in there, but there are a few other interesting nuggets.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

In a thread that Sawyer would later reveal to be the result of him looking for his copy of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, he shared quick flicks through three notebooks he used during New Vegas' development. The dates attatched to the contents suggest that these notes start around 2009, when the team was working on building the base game's world and quests, and run all the way up until 2010, when they'd moved on to working on things like fine-tuning the mechanics of weapons and planning for some DLC.

Most of what's shown in the video are just brief team meeting notes, which outline that certain developers were busy working on certain things on certain days, but don't give many details beyond that. Obviously, it's all interesting if you're just keen to learn, or refersh your memory on who was responsible for helping bring certain bits of the game to life, but there are a few things that stuck out to me as potentially being a bit more noteworthy.

pic.twitter.com/VLAQINOGd9 — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) April 16, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The first of these is that Sawyer was already busy researching "DLC 02" for the game - which would be Honest Hearts if that numbering matches the order the DLCs ended up being released in, back in January 2010. The second is a casual mention in the first notebook that one developer - the name/moniker's a bit hard to make out, but it looks like it could be 'Trenty' - was busy working on "seducing Benny", something we've all done ourselves plenty of times in the years since the game came out. It's ok, you can admit it.

That said, the most important detail the notebooks give us is a look at what was ordered when Sawyer picked up meals from Chipotle for some of the team. This bit is in the second notebook, so I'd estimate that sometime around late 2009, Mike chowed down a beef burrito, Charlie had what looks to be a chicken burrito (I'm not as sure on that one, even after consulting Chipotle's website), and Matt got a chicken fajita. The latter also looks to have ordered all of the salsa dips the restaurant offers, which is a choice.

yeah this was me picking up chipotle for some people https://t.co/UEDNkIh0SR — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) April 16, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Sorry if you're now hungry. Also, if you've been delving back into Fallout 4 instead of New Vegas and play on Xbox, it looks like Bethesda's inverstigating reports that achievements for the game on that platform aren't working as intended.