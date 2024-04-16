Hopped into Fallout 4 on Xbox after watching the Fallout TV show, but achievements won't unlock? Don't worry, Bethesda's on it

If you've watched all of Amazon's Fallout TV show by now, odds are you're either on the verge of - or already have - hopped back into one of the games in the series. You're certainly not alone in the regard, but if you've picked Fallout 4 on Xbox specifically, you might have run into the small problem of achievements just not unlocking.

Yup, while it arguably feels like the vast majority of the architecture, gear, and items featured in the show - alongside all those other references, easter eggs, and cameos - are specifically designed to get you to head back to Boston, Boston's not tready to reward you for coming back.

As a number of folks who've decided to emerge from Vault 111 again have been reporting (thanks, TrueAchievements), Fallout 4's achievements on Xbox aren't doing what they should be. It seems like this has been an issue since the final days of March, since which point, the poor Sole Survivors on Microsoft's console haven't been able to be thanked for doing things like saving Preston Garvey, or playing Atomic Command on their Pip-Boy.

Thankfully, Bethesda already looks to be aware of the problems, with a support article being live that says the developer is "currently investigating" the issue. If you've run into an achievement that isn't unlocking when it should, the article suggests you do a few checks before reporting it as a bug, just to make sure the issue isn't on your end.

They're pretty much exactly the kind of thing you'd expect. You know, making sure you've actually done the thing that's supposted to unlock the achievement or checking you weren't having any network connection issues when it should have unlocked. The third suggestion, which is that you make sure your trophy/achievement list is synced properly, might be a bit more useful though, and the support post details the steps required to do it.

"If you are positive that you have completed everything necessary and refreshing did not resolve the issue, you will need to do re-attempt the trophy/achievement," Bethesda concludes. So, hopefully this issue can be rectified soon, especially since PC and PlayStation players look to be unaffected.

If you've been delving back into Fallout 3 instead, the good news is that a certain DJ's voice actor might be popping up in the Fallout TV show in the future, assuming he gets his way.