Dead Space Marker Fragments | Where to find all 12 Marker Fragments

It’s safe to assume that if you’ve wound up here, you’ve likely finished Dead Space. At this point, you’re probably starting out with New Game Plus, and now set on seeing what this all-new alternate ending is all about.

Achieving the alternate ending in Dead Space isn’t just a matter of finishing the game in New Game Plus, though. You’ll need twelve mysterious Marker Fragments from all twelve chapters of the game first. Without further ado, here’s where to find all the Marker Fragments in Dead Space.

What are Marker Fragments in Dead Space’s New Game Plus?

Marker Fragments in Dead Space are an all-new item in the remake that can only be found during a New Game Plus play through of the game.

You’ll find one Marker Fragment in each chapter of Dead Space, and if you find all twelve, you’ll unlock a new, additional cutscene at the very end of the game! Simple as that.

Where to find all 12 Marker Fragments in Dead Space

As we mentioned above, there is one Marker Fragment for each chapter of Dead Space, but you will find two during Chapter 5. You will not find a Marker Fragment during Chapter 12, as you will use them before this point.

Additionally, these Marker Fragments emit a purple glowing light, much like the rigs you found during your initial play through.

You’ll find each Marker Fragment in the following locations:

Chapter 1: This Marker Fragment is found in the Maintenance Bay Office, on the shelf. Chapter 2: This Marker Fragment is located in Dr. Kyne’s office. Use Kinesis to move the bookshelf in here, which reveals a smaller room behind it. The Marker Fragment is on the desk. Chapter 3: This Marker Fragment is at the very back of the Engine Room. Remember where you need to place the power cell to get the engine's running? Well, the Marker Fragment is behind this socket. Chapter 4: From the Main Atrium, go up the elevator to floor three and enter that mysterious Break Room full of Unitologist gear. You’ll find the Marker Fragment on the floor in here. Chapter 5: This Marker Fragment is in Dr. Mercer’s office, on the desk in front of the Infector corpse. Chapter 5: This Marker Fragment is actually sitting atop the Cryogenic Chamber where you kill The Hunter, in the Cryogenics Room. Chapter 6: This Marker Fragment can be found in the East Grow Chamber, but only once gravity has been disabled in the room. This fragment is perhaps the most finicky to get, and resides in an upper-corner of the room. Fly around and you’ll find it soon enough! Chapter 7: This Marker Fragment is found on a shelf in the Mineral Samples room, which requires you to have Security Clearance Level 3 to enter (you can grab this from the corpse in Mineral Processing Control). Chapter 8: This Marker Fragment can be found to the left of the Communications Array room, where you sold the dishes puzzle. It is hidden amongst some sprawl. Chapter 9: For this Marker Fragment, grab the power cell from the Deluxe Quiet Bunks and power the circuit breaker in the hall outside the room. Then, use the circuit breaker to turn the doors on. Head back into the Central Nexus, and into the Deluxe Quarters from here, where you’ll find the fragment on a desk. Chapter 10: This Marker Fragment is on a desk in the Chief Steward’s Office, where you’re required to shoot a tendril. Chapter 11: You’ll find this Marker Fragment in the Cargo Bay. More specifically, if you run past the control panel used to move The Marker, the fragment sits on some shelves in the corner beside some lockers.

How to use the Marker Fragments in Dead Space New Game Plus

With all twelve Marker Fragments in your possession, you will now need to place them all before progressing onto Chapter 12.

You'll need to head back to the Executive Quarters from Chapter 11, where you had to shoot a tendril. Once there, enter Captain Mathius' office. Approach the desk in here and activate it to place the Marker Fragments.

Now, continue on with your game, and you'll be able to see the alternate ending when you finally finish up with Dead Space!

