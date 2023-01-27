Dead Space Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion | How to beat The Hunter

You’re well into your mission in outer space as Isaac Clarke now, and Dead Space is no doubt getting under your skin by now. Unfortunately, the boss fights don’t end with Brutes, and there’s even bigger forces across the USG Ishimura to be reckoned with.

Here's Dead Space's official launch trailer.

During Chapter 5, Isaac finally meets the maniacal Dr. Mercer, and learns a little more about what the hell is actually going on. Of course, this doesn’t end well and Isaac lands himself in trouble once more. Here’s our walkthrough of Dead Space Chapter 5, which details how to beat The Hunter.

Dead Space Chapter 5: Lethal Devotion

If you followed your locator, you should’ve wound up at the Medical Deck by now. If not, follow your guide to the Tram Station, and take the tram over to Medical.

Go through the Security Station, where you’ll end up locked in by no other than Dr. Mercer. Save your game here and then head into the Imaging Diagnostics Wing.

Follow your locator over to the elevator beside the circuit breaker; ignore the breaker and go up the elevator.

You then want to head over to the other side of the room and through the next door, but your path will be blocked. So, go right and look toward the other side of the room. You'll see a glowing bulb in the distance; fire at it to destroy it, and the previously blocked path is now partially cleared.

This bulb will accessible if you step off the elevator to the right, then look straight ahead.

Now, return to the lift and head to the left of it. When by the wall, look down and you'll see another glowing bulb. Destroy it, and continue towards the door. You’ll find one more glowing bulb in front of you.

Go left of the elevator and look down, you'll see this bulb easily.

Head towards the other side of the room, and this bulb blocks the door you want to go through.

Continue following your locator, but collect loot from the Observation Room if you so wish. Do not go into Zero G Therapy, and proceed towards Cyrogenics, and then finally into Imaging Diagnostics.

Shut down the broadcast via the control panel, and you’ll be frozen in your spot while meeting with Dr. Mercer.

How to beat The Hunter in Dead Space

After the conversation, The Hunter will be right behind you, and the room will be locked. Stall it with Stasis while attacking until a call comes in; the doors will be unlocked. Rely on your guide here and flee the monster until you wind up back in the Security Station; you can save your game here before continuing.

Stall The Hunter using Stasis and avoid its attacks until the door unlocks; you can't kill this one, yet.

When done, follow your locator into the Ishimura Clinic. In the room with the enemies and various locked doors, you’ll want to take care of the hostiles and then move the power cell on the floor into circuit by the ER Hallway A door. The Hunter will also be here, on your tail, so you'll want to continue to use Stasis on him until you manage to escape the room.

This power cell is on the floor by the ER Hallway A door.

Follow your locator into the Intensive Care Unit, but enter the Emergency Equipment room on the way to retrieve some resources.

Save your game in the ICU, and enter Dr. Mercer’s office. Collect the loot here, and then override the lockdown. You’ll then need to wait while security protocol is rebooted; the NPC in the room will give you some new info, meaning it’s now time to find some liquid nitrogen.

Except… it isn’t because the air is now full of poison. Using your locator and ignoring any enemies, rush back to the Security Station to turn life support back on.

Now, you can finally go find the liquid nitrogen. Follow your locator back to Imaging Diagnostics, through the Chemical Lab, and through Cyrogenics. You’ll find the liquid nitrogen in the middle of the Cyrogenics room.

Of course, Dr. Mercer is back, with company. Note that there is a stasis refill in the corner of this room. What you need to do is lure the enemy into the chamber in the middle of the room, and then use stasis to slow him and keep him in place. When this is done, run through the only unlocked doors in the room and activate the control panel to begin a Cryo Freeze on the enemy.

With that done, head on over to the Tram Station, and this marks the end of Dead Space Chapter 5. Now, it’s time to commence Chapter 6: Environmental Habitat.

With that done, head on over to the Tram Station, and this marks the end of Dead Space Chapter 5. Now, it’s time to commence Chapter 6: Environmental Habitat. We'll have walkthroughs for the rest of Dead Space available soon!

For more on Dead Space, be sure to take a look at our review and our tips and tricks for taking on the remake.