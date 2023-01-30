Dead Space Chapter 8: Search and Rescue | How to beat the Leviathan with ADS Cannons

Dead Space plunges you into the role of space-faring engineer, Isaac Clarke, as he boards the USG Ishimura.

Infested with an alien species known as the Necromorphs, as well as religious fanatics, Isaac has his work aboard the ship well and truly cut out for him.

Here's Dead Space's official launch trailer.

During Chapter 8 of Dead Space, Isaac meets up with a familiar alien once more: the Leviathan. But this time, he’s to take it on using ADS Cannons rather than his own gear.

In this guide, we detail our walkthrough of Dead Space Chapter 8, and explain how to beat the Leviathan using ADS Cannons.

Dead Space Chapter 8: Search and Rescue

Once you’re off the Tram after completing Chapter 7 of Dead Space, head towards the Main Atrium using your locator. As you approach the elevator here, you’ll be locked in with enemies.

Clear the enemies, then take the elevator up to floor three. Make your way to the objective marker indicated by your locator, use the Save Station if needed, and avoid the upcoming enemies.

When you enter the Comms Control Room, head left into Bailey’s office for his rig and some extra lore. Then, leave and continue into Comms Array.

Next, scrounge through the Comms Array Locker for more loot, and then keep going into the zero gravity area.

Here, we need to solve a puzzle in which we align working dishes to form a connection to the centre of the room. You’ll want to remove all the red, broken dishes first, and then rearrange the working dishes into the pattern show above.

Each dish also happens to automatically fall in place, and have a glowing arrow on it, indicating where it will send power; this matters when replicating the pattern below, and ultimately sourcing enough power to the middle of the room.

Use this to help you figure out where to place each dish.

This screenshot shows which dishes need to be placed in which spot; pay attention to the illuminated arrows on each of them, which indicate where they'll reroute power to.

Once this is done, the Comms Array will be repaired. Go ahead and activate it, and save your game.

Take a lead from your locator and go to Comms Maintenance, using the Bench along the way if needed.

Once in the room, activate the antenna… and good luck. It’s time for an ADS Cannon fight with The Leviathan again.

How to beat the Leviathan using ADS Cannons in Dead Space Chapter 8

Head outside, and for this fight, we’ll be using three ADS cannons across the platform. By each ADS cannon, you’ll find an Oxygen Tank, although the one to the right is covered by a toxic mass that you’ll need to shoot first. The left ADS cannon is also covered in the same stuff.

With each cannon, you need to fire the glowing weak point while also avoiding the Leviathan’s tentacles.

After the first cannon, the Leviathan will do a sweeping attack across the middle of the platform using a tentacle, and it’ll do the same attack once you destroy a second weak spot.

After two weak spots are destroyed, a bunch of toxic masses will be spat out by the Leviathan and will act as mines; avoid these as best you can while travelling along the platform, and destroy the third weak spot.

Following the fight, head back into Comms Maintenance and activate the long-range antenna finally.

Then, after the Valor crash, head outside and fly on over to the ship. This marks the end of Dead Space Chapter 8, so now it’s time to take on Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival.

