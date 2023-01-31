Dead Space Chapter 10: End of Days | Where to find all of the tendrils

After having narrowly escaped the Valor ship and the nuclear missile it just so happened to be carrying, Isaac has returned to the heart of Dead Space: the USG Ishimura. Of course, there’s more work to be done by our space-faring engineer before he finds a way out of here.

During Chapter 10 of Dead Space, Isaac will be roaming the sleeping quarters of the ship destroying various tendrils. So, without further ado, here’s how to complete Chapter 10 of Dead Space, and where to find all the tendrils.

Dead Space Chapter 10: End of Days

As soon as you end up back on the USG Ishimura after fleeing the Valor of Dead Space’s Chapter 9, use your locator as a guide until you reach the elevator and head to floor one.

Once again, continue to follow your locator. After the elevator, there’s a bench, and some loot. Then, go ahead and reach the Common Area. Use the Store and Save Station if needed, then follow your locator again.

In the Crew Quarters, check out the text log. You can head into the Zero-G Gym and have a go at the game if you want, however, you’ll also find a power cell here.

Take the power cell back into the Crew Quarters and use it to power the elevator, then head on up.

Go on and pick up the Crew Deck Keycard.

Consult your locator again and beware of enemies in the Common Area. Then, enter the lift up to the Central Nexus and go to floor two.

After the cutscene, The Hunter will spawn. Escape it by shooting the bulbous mass (tendril) in the middle of the room (shown below), which will reveal the door to the Mess Hall. There’ll be another Store, Bench, and Save Station here to use before moving on.

Take heed of your locator and head into Standard Quarters, where there is a hologram of Dr. Mercer. In here, use Kinesis to unblock the door to that also reads Standard Quarters and head on in.

You’ll find another power cell in the Storage Room at the back. Take this into the main room (with the hologram), as The Hunter will spawn immediately after. Then, return and destroy the tendril.

After destroying the Standard Quarters tendril, follow your locator and take the power cell with you, using it to power the next elevator.

Head to the Central Nexus using your locator and go up the next elevator. Deal with the quarantine in the Deluxe Quarters, and advance into the next room.

At the end of the room is another socket that needs a power cell, and you’ll find the tendril in the corner. Remember, when shooting the tendril, The Hunter spawns.

Now go into the Deluxe Quiet Bunks and collect the power cell, and then take it to the socket. Only after that should you shoot the tendril, and then flee back towards the Central Nexus.

Next, use the locator marker to get to the Executive Quarters and destroy the tendril in the EQ Bathroom. Then grab the Executive Quarters Keycard from one of the stalls in here.

As you enter Executive Quarters again, a quarantine will occur. Take care of that and then return to the Central Nexus.

Now your next locator marker is over in the Chief Steward's Office. Following the small cutscene, detsroy the tendril in here.

Follow your locator over to the marker, and yet another quarantine will commence. Then, follow your locator into the Executive Shuttle and place the Singularity Core in here. Then enter the Controls Room and fire the engine.

Upon firing the engine, our good old friend The Hunter returns, and we need to kill him again.

Here, you want to have The Hunter positioned directly in front of where the engine fires, and you want to slow him with Stasis in that place. Then, fire the engines from the Controls room again (before the Stasis wears off!), and he'll be killed once more.

Leave the room, where a Drag Tentacle will grab you again. After the cutscene, break free from the tentacle, and return to the Tram Station.

That's it for Chapter 10 of Dead Space. Now it's time to move onto Chapter 11: Alternate Solutions.

