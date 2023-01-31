Dead Space Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival | How to dispose of the Warhead

You’re well on your way with Dead Space now, and tension will be at its peak by now. During Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival, your chances of escaping the USG Ishimura perish once more when the military ship (and possible rescue), the Valor, crashes into the Ishimura.

It takes no time at all for the Necromorphs to claim the Valor, but there are a few things Isaac has to sort out aboard the destroyed military ship now… including a nuke. In this guide, we walk you through how to complete Chapter 9 of Dead Space, and how to dispose of the Warhead.

Dead Space Chapter 9: Dead on Arrival

Following the end of Chapter 8: Search and Rescue in Dead Space, you should have arrived on the crashed Valor ship.

Make your way through the ship and get into the elevator, using your locator to guide you, as per usual. The power cell will break, leaving you with no option but to go through into the Briefing Room.

You can retrieve the power cell in this room with Kinesis, as well as some loot and logs. Then, go power the broken elevator and jump on in.

Break the electrics up ahead, and head into Torpedo Bay. Now, it's time to dispose of the warhead.

How to dispose of the warhead in Dead Space Chapter 9

In Torpedo Bay, use Kinesis on the stakes in the room to kill the Exploders without actually disturbing the explosives on them. If they explode, the whole room does.

Once that’s done, destroy the six electrical components around the warhead. Then, in the far right corner of the room, you’ll be able to retrieve a power cell using Kinesis and put this into the socket in the room.

Make sure to take out the enemy here using Kinesis so they don't disturb you.

After taking care of the enemies and destroying the electricals in here, retrieve the power cell using Kinesis.

You can then take care of the warhead, and send it off the ship via the control panel.

Follow the locator into the Armory next, and take care of the enemies and loot.

Navigate past the next laser trap by using Stasis on it, and attempt to lure the Twitchers into it to kill them.

Use Stasis to make your way past this trap. You can also lure the Twitchers here into it to kill them.

In the next room, you’ll be put into quarantine with various enemies, including Twitchers. Once you clear them out, a Brute will appear, so you know the drill; use Stasis on it to slow it, and then shoot the weak spots on its back.

Head into the engine room, and you’ll find that the elevator isn’t powered. Head the opposite way, and avoid the fire until you reach the one pipe that doesn’t go out. There’ll be a crate up ahead that you can move using Kinesis to block the fire and continue on.

Use the crate to get past the fire. From this image, loot is up ahead. The circuit breaker you'll soon need is actually to your right.

Once you get past this first hurdle, there’ll be two more fires up ahead and an engine to your right. Take the crate, and run past the engine while it isn’t on and firing at you.

Then, you’ll have to rather meticulously use this crate to get through the next load of fire to reach the circuit breaker at the end, which will allow you to turn on the elevators and suppression system.

Then, return back to go and take the elevator.

At this point, you’ll need to escape the Valor, so just continue on using your locator, and you’ll soon wind up back on the USG Ishimura. That’s it for Chapter 9 of Dead Space, so now it’s time to tackle Chapter 10: End of Days.

