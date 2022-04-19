Studio helmed by Amy Hennig signs deal with Lucasfilm Games to develop a new Star Wars title

Skydance New Media, helmed by Uncharted writer and game director Amy Hennig and EA vet Julian Beak, has announced it is working with Lucasfilm games to develop a new Star Wars game.

The game will be a "richly cinematic action-adventure" featuring an original story in the legendary franchise.

“I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly,” said Hennig, president of Skydance New Media. “I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love.”

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure,” said Douglas Reilly, VP of Lucasfilm Games.

"Their vision for making inviting, cinematic interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right.”

After leaving EA in 2018, Hennig joined Skydance New Media in 2019, which since its inception has amassed a team of developers and artists with decades of triple-A experience in action and adventure gaming, as well as a diverse team of creative consultants from the worlds of comics, film, games, and television.

The Star Wars game will be the second project for the studio. In late 2021, the studio announced a partnership with Marvel Entertainment to craft an all-new game with an original story and their unique take for Marvel characters.

This isn't Hennig's first foray into the Star Wars universe. When with EA, Hennig was brought on as the creative director for Visceral Games' Star Wars title, which was eventually shelved by the company. The game was first being developed as an open-world title but switched to a linear action-adventure game with heavy story elements once Hennig joined. Project Ragtag as it was known would have revolved around a heist starring a Han Solo type fella named Dodger and his crew.