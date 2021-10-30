Skydance New Media, a new division of Skydance Media helmed by award-winning writer and director Amy Hennig, has announced a partnership with Marvel Entertainment to develop a AAA, narrative-driven action-adventure game. It will feature a completely original story and take on the Marvel Universe.

The game will be the first from the new AAA game studio, which was formed by Hennig and Electronic Arts veteran Julian Beak.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

“I can’t imagine a better partner than Marvel for our first game,” said Hennig, president of Skydance New Media. “The Marvel Universe epitomizes all the action, mystery, and thrills of the pulp adventure genre that I adore and lends itself perfectly to an interactive experience.

"It’s an honor to be able to tell an original story with all the humanity, complexity, and humor that makes Marvel characters so enduring and to enable our players to embody these heroes that they love.”

“Amy has been setting the bar for narrative adventure games for decades and we are happy to be collaborating with the talented and experienced New Media team at Skydance,” said Jay Ong, EVP and head of Marvel Games. “Their ambition and vision for making innovative entertainment using beloved Marvel IP was obvious from our first meeting.”

“We are enormously excited to be working inside the Marvel Universe to craft a rich narrative of our own,” said Beak, EVP and GM. “Jay and his team at Marvel Games are helping us make the best experiences imaginable.”

Hennig and Beak have brought in various developers with decades of AAA experience in action and adventure gaming to work on the title. The studio is also working with a team of creative consultants from the worlds of film, television, and comics.

The studio’s goal is to develop “high-fidelity, richly interactive experiences” for traditional gaming platforms as well as streaming services.

More information regarding the Marvel game will be shared “when the time is right.”

Best known for her role as the former creative director of the Uncharted series, Hennig joined Skydance Media in 2019 alongside Beak, whose credits include Battlefield: Hardline and Need for Speed. Both previously worked together on Visceral Games' canceled Star Wars game.

The latest game in the Marvel universe to be released is Guardians of the Galaxy which arrived this week with some decent review scores.

In our review of the title, Alex said it was one of the best story-focused games of the year - with some catches.