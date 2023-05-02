EA releases new patches to improve gameplay experience in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
May the fixes be with you.
EA and Respawn have released a couple of new patches for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.
One is a small patch for PC, and the other is for consoles, which was already released for PC.
On PC, it's a small patch, but it makes improvements for non-raytraced rendering.
For the console, the list of changes is much longer. Here's what it entails:
- Multiple crashes were fixed across PlayStation and Xbox Series X/S and various areas of the game
- Performance improvements were made across PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S
- Fixed crashes that were tied to skipping cinematics
- Fixed an issue with dynamic cloth inside the Mantis
- Fixed various rendering issues
- Fixed an issue with registered Nekko colors not saving
- Fixed an issue with registered Nekko disappearing from the stable
- Fixed issues with cinematic dialogue overlapping
- Fixed various collision issues
- Fixed an issue with enemy Al remaining in T Pose during photo mode
- Fixed a freeze that occasionally occurred while talking to Doma
- Fixed a bug where the BD-oil VFX did not properly render
- Fixed an issue where players were getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if they didn't save after leaving the chamber and die
Respawn sad it is hard at work on additional patches that will further improve performance and fix bugs across all platforms, and more updates are to come across all platforms.
Over the weekend, the studio acknowledged a percentage of PC players have been affected by performance issues, particularly those with high-end machines or specific configurations. The developers promised it was working to address such cases quickly and that future fixes would "improve performance across a spectrum of configurations." However, each patch will require "significant testing" to make certain additional problems aren't introduced.
The PC version of Jedi: Survivor suffered from performance issues out of the gate, and before its release, Respawn admitted players would face some problems. To help combat some of it, a day-one patch was released on April 28.