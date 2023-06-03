If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Restored Content DLC for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords gets canceled

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Switch users who own Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords will be interested to know that the promised DLC, Restored Content, will not be released.

This is according to Aspyr Media, which confirmed on Twitter the team behind the game would not be "moving forward" with the DLC's development. A reason for the cancellation was not provided by the company.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords for Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

To make up for the DLC being canceled, Aspyr is offering a free game key of your choice for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 - The Sith Lords on Steam, or a key for the following games on Switch:

Star Wars: Episode 1 Racer, Star Wars: Jedi Knight 2 Jedi Outcast, Star Wars: Jedi Knight Jedi Academy, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2, Star Wars: Republic Commando, or Star Wars: The Force Unleashed.

Released in June 2022, KOTOR 2: The Sith Lords for Nintendo Switch was to receive The Sith Lords Restored Content DLC for free in Q3 2022. Because the content won't be compatible with game save files, you would have needed to start a new game with the DLC content enabled to access the additional content.

Content included in the DLC was to feature additional combat encounters, an ending that better reflects your choices, new crew dialogue, more quests, and a new mission where you star as the droid HK-47.

Comments
