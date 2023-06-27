Bioware confirms it's moving on from Star Wars: The Old Republic MMO

Bioware has finally confirmed it is handing the galactic reins of Star Wars: The Old Republic over to Ultima Online studio Broadsword.

General manager Gary McKay broke the news in a letter to players today on the Bioware blog - news everyone pretty much already knew about.

According to McKay, EA will remain the publisher and development of the game will move over to boutique studio Broadsword, and team members from both studios will join forces to ensure the "worlds and communities continue to thrive and grow."

Players can expect all current development plans to remain in place, with new features planned for the future.

Most of the current SWTOR team will be invited to accompany the game to Broadsword alongside executive producer Keith Kanneg. For those who do not, EA will support those affected by the SWTOR switch with an opportunity to find new roles within EA.

"In the long run, we are confident that this is the best decision for the game and its community," said McKay. "We at BioWare will miss being a part of SWTOR’s story going forward. But we also know that it will be in very good hands."

With SWTOR off the list, Bioware now has addtional time to focus on Dragon Age and Mass Effect. For Dragon Age, the team plans to continue to "build, polish, and tune" the game, and the Mass Effect team will continue on with pre-production.