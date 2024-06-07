Lurking in caves and hideaways throughout Wuthering Waves, the Rover encounters powerful elite enemies like the Scorpion's Nest in the Donglu Research Station.

Lucky for the general public, the Scorpion's Nest is locked behind a password protected door. But that means you've got to crack the password for a chance at taking it on yourself.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

West of the Tiger’s Maw Mine and north of the Nexus at Donglu Research Station, go through the underground opening, marked on the map screen above, guarded by TDs to reach a hidden pathway.

Fight your way through the Diamondback and soldier TDs, collecting the Tidal Heritage as you do. If you interact with the notes and diaries left around this path, you can slowly start to piece together the passcode for the door at the end.

Scorpion's Nest Donglu Research Station password

The password to the Donglu Research Station in Wuthering Waves is 2457.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

To work it out, smash the rock on the right-hand wall and you uncover another tablet which gives you the means to completely decode the password. 2 and 4 come from the person’s birthday, while the next two digits come from the number of light strips and the number of stairs leading to the door.

Look at the light shining on the door and you can count 5 strips.

Image credit: KURO GAMES/VG247

Then, look at the stairs and you can see there are 7 leading up to the door. Or at least it would, but although there are clearly 8 steps and there’s no option to choose 8. It must not be counting the first step.

In the clearing on the other side, you find the high-level Scorpion’s Nest elites, waiting for a royal rumble with anyone silly enough to try and take them on!

