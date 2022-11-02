Today’s Wordle Answer (November 2nd, 2022): Puzzle 501 Hints, Clues, and Solution

The Wordle answer today for November 2nd, 2022, is down-right amateurish, but unfortunately that doesn’t make it any easier to guess.

Hopefully you don’t have to deal with the word referenced in Puzzle 501 on a daily basis, but it’s something that most of us will have been accused of at some point. Not everyone can be great at everything!

While there aren’t any double or repeated letters to trip you up today, there are a couple of difficult quirks to deal with.

Most importantly, today’s Wordle puzzle starts with a vowel, which is always liable to make you waste at least one guess getting everything in the right position. And when you have such a limited amount of tries before your game ends in defeat, that’s a massive problem.

However, to help you bring home the victory we’ve come up with some Wordle hints to give you a few clues, as well as gathered a list of recent solutions to give you some inspiration if you’re stuck.

Clues and hints for Today's Wordle Answer

It happens to the best of us. Wordle can be a difficult game at the best of times, so don’t take it as a measure of incompetence if you’re down to your last guess. There’s a certain amount of luck involved, so even the most unskillful player can stumble onto the solution without trying if they’re fortunate enough.

To take luck out of the equation, here are a few Wordle hints to help you get to your goal.

Your clues for Puzzle 501 are:

The answer contains two different vowels in the first and the third

The first two letters spell out a preposition that’s the opposite of “out”

The last two letters spell out a common initialism for a personal trainer or the time zone on the west coast of America

Previous Wordle Answers

There’s such an overwhelming amount of choice in Wordle that sometimes the best help is just some guidance on how to use the letters you’ve already found. The same sorts of letters and patterns of letters appear all of the time - sometimes for multiple days in a row - so take a look at this list of recent solutions from over the last month for a few fresh ideas if you’re stuck.

#471 - Sting - October 3

#472 - Bough - October 4

#473 - Marsh - October 5

#474 - Sloth - October 6

#475 - Dandy - October 7

#476 - Vigor - October 8

#477 - Howdy - October 9

#478 - Enjoy - October 10

#479 - Valid - October 11

#480 - Ionic - October 12

#481 - Equal - October 13

#482 - Floor - October 14

#483 - Catch - October 15

#484 - Spade - October 16

#485 - Stein - October 17

#486 - Exist - October 18

#487 - Quirk - October 19

#488 - Denim - October 20

#489 - Grove - October 21

#490 - Spiel - October 22

#491 - Mummy - October 23

#492 - Fault - October 24

#493 - Foggy - October 25

#494 - Flout - October 26

#495 - Carry - October 27

#496 - Sneak - October 28

#497 - Libel - October 29

#498 - Waltz - October 30

#499 - Aptly - October 31

#500 - Piney - November 1

Today’s Wordle Answer November 2nd

The Wordle answer today is inept.

In the 1600s, the word inept came into English from the Middle French word “inepte”, which was derived from the Latin word, “ineptus”.

This Latin word is a conjunction of “in-” meaning “not” and “aptus” as in the English “apt” meaning suitable. Therefore, you can read inept as meaning literally “not suitable” for a situation.

For your next challenge, take a look at these seven Wordle alternatives!