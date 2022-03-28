Thanks to Warzone Season 2 Reloaded, Rebirth Island is the best its ever been

It’s been a few days now since the launch of the new Rebirth Island alongside the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update, with the map getting a massive overhaul and a range of new additions in the form of new points of interest, weapon trading points, and more.

Bearing in mind that it’s still early days for the map, this rework is beginning to feel like the best update of its type we’ve seen in a while, having raised the quality of Rebirth Island to a point far above previous iterations. While some feel that Caldera has missed the mark, Rebirth Island is shining as one of the best Warzone maps we’ve seen in some time.

For those not in the know, Rebirth Island has been an ongoing presence in Warzone for a while now. First launching during season one of the original Warzone and existing as a constant alternative to the vast open map of Verdansk ever since. However, ever since the launch of Warzone Pacific and the Caldera map it has gained a surge of new players as the tropical setting of Caldera has seen a controversial, Marmite-esque reception from the community. Either loved, or hated.

Fast forward to Warzone Season 2 Reloaded, and Rebirth Island gets some love with an expansion and dedicated series of community challenges which thrust the player base onto the map. Taking a gander at Reddit, the multitudes of changes have gone down a treat.

“With the new POIs and new lighting, Rebirth feels brand new. The flow of the map completely changed. Security (stronghold) is no longer at a huge low-ground disadvantage to living quarters” writes Reddit user Butterflychunks “The boats on either dock also do the same thing, providing a ground levelling to the buildings that once towered over low grounds with little cover. And now, the prison roof and the water tower are not nearly as safe, with several ways to get to the top.

This stuff has forced a new approach to how I play rebirth. These high grounds which once had significant leverage in gunfights are not nearly as powerful. The experience is far less predictable than it used to be. “

These compliments come hand in hand to Rebirth solos, a new playlist activity that has solo squads rush down onto Rebirth Island for a faster paced, high intensity game that stands as a counter to Caldera’s slower paced and more drawn out experience. Reddit User CJFrancis282 posts “Resurgence solos is one of the best modes to be added to Warzone and absolutely needs to stick around with the other resurgence modes. I have been having an absolute blast on Resurgence solos since they added it. Realistically, Since it feels like a way to advertise for their updated rebirth map I don’t think it will stick around forever. But I do wish it did!”

So what is the takeaway from this, from the obvious comparisons inevitably drawn between this new Rebirth Island and Caldera. If nothing else, it emphasises the strengths of having both a super fast, intense option to go along a more traditional slower battle royale. If the team at Raven Software can keep this momentum going for the rest of Warzone Pacific, and bring all aspects of the game to this level, then this may be an early sign that the best is yet to come.

For more Warzone content, check out our Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded meta loadout page for all the best weapon options in this new state of the game, as well as our guide on where to find all the vault keycards on Rebirth Island.